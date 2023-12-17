Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk say human population isn't nearly that big: 'If we had a trillion humans, we'd have a thousand Mozarts at any given time'

We need more humans. This is the message from two of the world’s richest billionaires, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

While both compete in the space business – Bezos has Blue Origin while Musk has SpaceX – they agree on some aspects of humanity’s future.

“I think we’re very like-minded on many of these efforts,” Bezos said in one episode. Lex Friedman Podcast Released this week. He said, “I don’t really know Elon very well,” but added that he liked the idea of ​​forming a friendship with him.

Asked what hope he had for humanity’s future in outer space hundreds or thousands of years from now, he replied:

“You know, I would love to see a trillion humans living in the solar system. If we had a trillion humans, we would have a thousand Mozarts and a thousand Einsteins at any given time… Our solar system would be teeming with life, intelligence and energy.

Companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX are building the space infrastructure on which future generations can do great things, he said.

“When I started Amazon, I didn’t have to develop a payments system. It was already in existence. It was called a credit card,” he said. “I didn’t need to develop a transportation system to deliver packages. It was already in existence. It was called the Postal Service and Royal Mail and Deutsche Post. And so all this heavy lifting infrastructure was already in place. And I could stand on its shoulders.

He said he wants to use his “Amazon victory” to build massive infrastructure that will be used by future generations of space entrepreneurs.

“When you can start a really valuable space company in a dorm room, we know we’ve built enough infrastructure to really unleash that ingenuity and imagination,” he said. “I find it very exciting.”

He envisions people living in giant space stations that have “a lot of advantages over planetary surfaces”, including the ability to rotate them to create normal gravity. He said most people would like to live near Earth and go on vacation there, “the same way you might go to Yellowstone National Park.”

the story continues

He sees Earth’s environment being preserved by moving heavy manufacturing into space, taking advantage of resources on the Moon and the asteroid belt.

As for Musk, he has long stressed the need for humanity to become a multi-planet species, and he envisions SpaceX’s Starship rockets carrying people between Earth and Mars, Where a permanent human presence will be established.

“We don’t want to be one of those single-planet species, we want to be a multi-planet species,” he said in 2021 after SpaceX sent astronauts into orbit on a reused rocket.

He also warned about an “underpopulation crisis” on Earth. He said the declining birth rates seen in many countries in the summer of 2022 are “the greatest threat civilization has ever faced.”

a few years ago they had caution“The biggest problem the world will face in 20 years is population collapse.”

This weekend, he issued a similar warning while attending a political festival hosted by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy.

“It’s important to have children and raise a new generation,” he told attendees. “As simple as it sounds, if people don’t have children there will be no new generations.”

Earlier this year, China released data showing a decline in the birth rate, Musk Tweeted: “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much greater threat to civilization than global warming…Mark these words.”

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source: finance.yahoo.com