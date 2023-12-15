Jeff Bezos downplays AI threats and says one trillion humans could live in giant cylindrical space stations

Jeff Bezos recently said that artificial intelligence is more likely to save humanity than destroy it. The billionaire also said he would like to see the human population grow to one trillion, with the majority of people living in giant cylindrical space stations.

In an interview with podcaster Lex Friedman, the founder and former CEO of Amazon AMZN, +1.48% rejected the idea that humans should colonize other planets, saying he believes space colonies Construction is the only way to achieve such population growth.

“I would love to see a trillion humans living in the solar system. If we had a trillion humans, at any given time we would have 1,000 Mozarts and 1,000 Einsteins,” he said. “The only way to reach that approach is with giant space stations. The surfaces of the planets are very small.”

Bezos, who has a net worth of $172 billion, said that if people lived in O’Neill space colonies near Earth, which are built using raw materials from the Moon and objects in the asteroid belt, they would be like our current counterparts on vacation. Can go to the planet.

The concept of the O’Neill colonies came from science-fiction author Gerard K. O’Neill as a solution to the problem of habitable environments in space. The space stations, designed as two cylinders that rotate around an axis, will provide an artificial Earth-like environment and use rotation to simulate gravity.

Bezos’ approach is in opposition to the one put forward by Tesla TSLA, +0.64% CEO Elon Musk, who is currently the richest person in the world. Musk has said that he hopes humans will become a “multiplanetary species” and that he aims to colonize Mars through his company SpaceX.

In Bezos’ vision, space colonies would help support a population that is 125 times the size of Earth’s current population.

He said that people would be free to choose whether or not to live in space, but that those who choose O’Neill colonies would be “using far more energy and far more material resources than they can handle in space.” Will be able to.” on the earth.”

Bezos said people in space will still have the opportunity to visit Earth on vacation, “the same way you can go to Yellowstone National Park.”

He acknowledged that he would not live long enough to see the fruits of his efforts to colonize space. He said a personal reward from his work with space company Blue Origin comes from building a road to space.

In the interview, Bezos also put forward an optimistic view about the future of artificial intelligence, despite warning that it has the potential to be “incredibly destructive”.

He argued that AI has the potential to save humans from extinction, and that those who are “overly concerned” about the dangers of the technology may be “missing part of the equation”.

Bezos said, “Even with all this uncertainty, my own view is that these powerful tools are more likely to help us and save us than even, on balance, to hurt us.” And also more likely to destroy us.”

He said AI has the potential to help humanity develop “better medicines and better tools to develop more technology” that can ensure its long-term survival.

In contrast, Musk has repeatedly raised concerns about the dangers of AI, saying it is a threat to humanity.

Despite their differences, Bezos said he thinks Musk “should be a very capable leader” given his successes with SpaceX and Tesla.

“I don’t really know Elon very well. I know his public persona, but I also know that you can’t judge someone by their public persona. This is impossible. You may think you do, but I guarantee you don’t,” Bezos said.

Bezos also warned about the dangers of nuclear weapons and climate change. “We have to start training ourselves to think long term,” he said.

Talking about his childhood, he said that working on his grandfather’s farm in Texas helped him develop a “problem-solving mindset”.

Between the ages of 4 and 16, Bezos spent summers at the farm to give his mother — who was 17 when Bezos was born — a break, he said. He worked a variety of jobs, taking daily breaks to watch the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” with his grandfather.

Bezos said that the resourcefulness he developed on the farm helped him on his path to becoming an inventor, adding that he hoped whatever he created would be valued in the future.

“It is an inventor’s greatest dream, that their inventions be so successful that one day they will be taken for granted. No one thinks of Amazon as an invention anymore,” Bezos said.

“No one thinks of customer reviews as an invention. We pioneered customer reviews, but now they have become very common. Same thing with one-click purchasing and so on. But it’s a compliment,” he said. “You invent something that is so used by so many people, used so beneficially, that they take it for granted.”

The entrepreneur also said that when he was at Princeton University, a meeting with a fellow student from Sri Lanka convinced him not to pursue a career as a theoretical physicist. Bezos realized, he said, that “your brain has to be wired a certain way.”

He recalled how the student was able to solve a “difficult partial differential equation problem” – on which Bezos and a fellow student had been working for three hours without any progress – in a matter of seconds.

Source: www.marketwatch.com