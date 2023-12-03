Jeff Bezos donates $120 million to fight homelessness, then invests $500 million to make it worse

Mega-billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, among the three richest people on the planet, received some praise last week for announcing nearly $120 million in donations to several groups fighting the homelessness crisis in the United States.

“It is a privilege to support these organizations in their inspiring mission of helping families achieve stability,” Bezos wrote in an Instagram post touting the multiple grants to 38 individual nonprofits in 22 states.

But keep your applause.

Just days after the news of the charitable gifts — a minor drop in the bucket compared to the estimated $170 billion in assets he has — the Bezos-controlled company, called Arrived, announced plans to build 500 single-family homes with a venture fund. Dropped millions of dollars in new investment, prompting warnings from critics. Would make the country’s housing crisis even worse.

According togv wire,

Since its inception in 2021, Arrived has attracted nearly half a million clients, operating as a fractional real estate investment platform. The company’s model is akin to buying a slice of the American pie, allowing investors to buy shares of a single-family rental for as little as $100.

This fund – called the Single Family Residential Fund – allows investors to buy shares of different homes and later trade, hold or cash out their “chips” on a rolling basis, like players in a casino.

While many Americans, particularly young people and working-class families, are increasingly being deprived of home ownership due to rising costs and, more recently, higher interest rates, Arrived plays on that reality by selling the idea that home Owning a piece of an investment is an “American dream”, similar to owning the home in which one lives.

Although speculative investors are likely not among those struggling to make ends meet, critics warn that such investment behavior will push house prices even higher.

Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) — who has co-authored legislation to prevent rent increases and inflated home prices as a result of such investment schemes — has blasted Bezos’ latest move.

Khanna said, “The last thing Americans need is a Bezos-backed investment company that further consolidates single-family homes and puts homeownership out of reach for more and more people.” Tweeted on Friday. “Housing should be a right, not a speculative commodity.”

As the author writes under the name Homeless Romantic mediumAs noted last week, “a primary concern raised by critics is the housing monopoly” that Arrived is pursuing.

“By acquiring large numbers of single-family homes, Bezos and other investors could tighten control over the housing supply, giving them significant influence over rental prices and market dynamics,” the post reads. It may be made more difficult for “And families will find affordable housing, especially in high-demand areas.”

What irked many was that there was a discrepancy between, on the one hand, his relatively modest gifts to organizations bravely standing on the front lines fighting homelessness, and, on the other hand, his enormous use of money to exacerbate the crisis with a for-profit enterprise. Were using luck. Other.

What else could he do? People had ideas.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, it would cost just $20 billion annually to end homelessness in the United States.

In response to the latest revelations about his charitable giving, some said that someone like Bezos, worth nearly $200 billion, “could literally end homelessness all by himself if he wanted to.”

Source: www.commondreams.org