Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez took the internet by storm by describing their ‘pretty normal’ day amid growing backlash from billionaires.

After hopping out of her private helicopter and completing an aerial tour of the 400,000-acre Blue Origin base and sprawling multimillion-dollar ranch combo that Lauren Sanchez shares with her billionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos, Sanchez told a Vogue reporter Told what happened he is a regular person. “Our life is absolutely normal,” Sanchez says, adding, “Daily life mostly revolves around our children.”

According to Sanchez, couples’ day starts with the one getting up first and pouring the other a cup of coffee (Bezos takes his black, or with his favorite dairy creamer, created by surfer Laird Hamilton ). Sometimes Sanchez makes scrambled eggs on flour tortillas for breakfast. Sometimes, Bezos uses a deep fryer on weekends to make churros.

The couple says they regularly work out together and end the day by watching TV at 9:30 pm. The couple has a very suburban-sounding tradition of Saturday family movie nights. Between piano lessons, dropping off and picking up the kids, there’s family dinner “every night.”

According to Vogue, Sanchez-Bezos’ workday revolves around his children. Between trips to the Lake Washington estate where the youngest children live (in LA) and university visits for the adult children, the couple also claims they have an established drop-off routine in which Sanchez personally drops off their child. Takes to school.

Describing morning coffee, school breaks and evening television, Sanchez and Bezos sound like an old middle-class family. But undoubtedly, he is one of the richest men in the history of the world, and what this piece doesn’t cover is what highlights America’s current struggle with inequality — and which the ultra-rich themselves don’t want to admit. .

The Internet Can’t Get Enough of This Special Framing viral tweet One of the Vogue photoshoots features Sanchez and Bezos wearing simple jeans and cowboy hats, saying: “America is amazing. A man who was once the richest man still feels the urge to dress as a working class man.”

Huge farm and employees on payroll

After exiting his Bell 429 helicopter, Sanchez gave Vogue an aerial tour of the couple’s ranch in Texas. The value of this farm is unknown, but wall street journal It was reported in 2019 that it consisted of 30,000 acres and was purchased because Bezos was interested in a 25,000-acre farm in the Lone Star State owned by his grandfather.

To say that this is one of the many homes owned by Bezos would also be an exaggeration. The billionaire, who is the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of more than $166 billion, owned 420,000 acres as of 2022, making him the 24th-largest landowner in the country, according to Hayden Outdoors’ 2022 Land Report.

Also consider how they leave children. It has the typical carbon footprint for the ultra-wealthy, including a chartered bi-monthly flight from LA to Lake Washington. And they have good employees in their homes. Bezos and Sanchez pay people to help maintain their household, one of whom, Mercedes Weida, made headlines last year after she described racial discrimination and working long shifts in poor conditions without rest or meal breaks. Was forced to file a lawsuit against Mughal.

The death of the American Dream spurs reaction

In fact, the Amazon founder isn’t the only American billionaire to shout “Stars—they’re just like us!” Creating our best version of. The old pastime of downplaying money has taken hold in our country and has recently gained the nickname of “quiet luxury”.

This is a trick to appear polite, despite the inside of the pocketbook suggesting otherwise. “Theodore Roosevelt said: ‘Speak softly and get a big stick.’ “The ultra-high-net-worth corollary to this would be, ‘Don’t be flashy, and keep your wealth out of sight,’” said David Sadkin, president of Los Angeles-based Bel Air Investment Advisors. LuckHaving said that, many customers also engage in the above behavior to avoid uncomfortable expectations from others.

And this type of wolf in discount sheep’s clothing behavior may become a little more popular as wealth inequality increases and resentment toward billionaires grows. The super-rich gained extra wealth during the pandemic, with a report from the nonprofit Oxfam finding that the wealth of the top 1% grew at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the world during that period. Meanwhile, the average American has faced a high cost of living, an impenetrable housing market, and massive student debt.

Decades-old issues of wealth inequality have become apparent as a fraction of a billionaire’s net worth can underpin many of the most serious global issues. Mona Chalabi for points out that just 1.9% of Bezos’s wealth could fund a year of pre-K for every child in America. As the rich continue to win both in terms of pay and relatively generous tax breaks, opinion of our billionaires is beginning to deteriorate. Americans have become less positive about billionaires since the pandemic began, as the number of people saying billionaires are bad for the country has increased from 23% in 2020 to 29% in 2021, according to the Pew Research Center.

Younger generations are more likely to report feelings of resentment toward the rich, according to the Cato 2019 Well-Being, Work and Wealth National Survey. It makes sense that given that these generations have faced a more uphill battle to build wealth, they are fearing for their financial future as they grow up and find the end of the American dream that the Boomers talked about. Had talked once. Although it probably never existed, life is certainly tough for Millennials and Boomers, who can often only buy a home when the older generation moves in, and even then they’re outselling themselves.

According to an Ipsos poll, all this is enough to make a majority of Americans (69%) think that the economy is rigged to help the rich and powerful. Maybe that’s why Bezos and Sanchez insist that they are, in fact, just like the rest of us. But that’s all, a little richer, and most Americans aren’t buying what the billionaire is doing.

Source: fortune.com