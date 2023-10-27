Jeep puts its name on a sleek, modular pickup camper shell system

It didn’t take too long after the Gladiator’s 2018 debut in the overland market for camper solutions to be created for the unique dimensions of Jeep pickups, and then the floodgates opened for a big wave to arrive. Now, years later, Jeep is entering the market itself, renewing its collaboration with Utah’s Addax Overland in creating a flexible, multifunctional Gladiator camping system. Instead of the usual single-piece pop-up topper, the new Jeep Buyers will be able to keep it sleek, cheap and simple or turn it into a multi-personality micro-RV.

As you’ll recall if you keep up with such things, Jeep announced its original partnership with Addax just over a year ago at SEMA 2022, teasing a sneak peek at a co-branded micro-camping . Rather than stick its mighty brand name on any old squaredrop trailer, Jeep was careful to save it for something different, a small, 850-pound (386-kg) rolling steel toolbox that was meant to overshadow the Wrangler. Faithfully modeled on the dirtiest, most boulder-choked stretches of imaginable, something you wouldn’t want to try with a big, luxury-loaded live-in box trailer, “Extreme Package” or not.

The new Jeep

addax overland

With their second collaboration, the Addax and Jeep go for the same level of unique, innovative design, though with a little less distilled minimalism, a little more modular versatility. The new system starts out as a basic truck cap, equipped with a retractable top that lets the owner open it and carry tall cargo without having to stand in the pickup bed, reach the roof rack above or remove the entire cap. Gives permission to go.

The cap is made from 16-gauge stainless steel for the strong integrity and corrosion resistance required for the boom on top of the Gladiator box. It also has flip-up hatch doors on both sides, which are as neat as the tuned outdoor M1 with flush-mounted windows.

Top opens in 12-inch increments

addax overland

Overlanders could theoretically just camp under the steel cap, enjoying airy evening views through the open roof, but given the size of the Gladiator’s single 5-foot (1.7-meter) bed, they probably wouldn’t. Don’t want to do this unless they are particularly small or enjoy sleeping with their knees bent. Instead, those with jeep-top overnight ambitions may want to add an accompanying aluminum-framed rooftop tent (RTT) that installs seamlessly onto the cap without the need for crossbars or platform racks.

The 175-pound (79-kg) wedge tent looks particularly lofty when open because it’s designed to provide more headroom than average. In fact, Addax lists headroom at 76 inches (193 cm), which suggests the tent should have an open floor or removable panel that allows campers to stand in a pickup truck with the tent open underneath. This would be a great way to create a proper camper interior instead of a rooftop tent mounted on a truck cap.

Inside the tent, a rectangular 106 x 59-inch (269 x 150-cm) foam mattress provides enough legroom for two sleepers – more comfortable than slouching sideways on an inflatable pad above the floor of a gladiator bed.

The Gladiator Camper debuted at last month’s Detroit Auto Show

addax overland

The system also includes integrated interior LED lighting in both the shell and RTT, a 200-W solar panel and an adjustable-speed exhaust fan on the tent roof, and a sound-deadening foam headliner with a Moab topo pattern. Additional planned options include a 270-degree awning, rack system, truck bed organization and kitchen kits.

Jeep quietly previewed the new Addax Camper during the debut of the 2024 Gladiator held at last month’s Detroit Auto Show. Next week’s SEMA show seems like a good place for a broader introduction, unless perhaps Jeep is planning to hold it for next year’s Easter Jeep Safari. The range itself will start at US$4,000, and first deliveries (Northern Hemisphere) are planned for spring 2024.

