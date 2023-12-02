December 2, 2023
Jeannie Mai accuses Jeezy of being unfaithful in response to divorce filing, while the rapper denies infidelity


Television personality shares her side of the story amid her divorce and custody battle

<p>Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Derek White/Getty</p> <p> Jennie Mae Jenkins, Jeezy” src='></p> <p>Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Derek White/Getty</p> <p> Jeannie Mae Jenkins, Jeezy” src='class='caas-img'></p><div class=

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Derek White/Getty

Jeannie Mae Jenkins, Jeezy

Jenny Mae Jenkins has come forward to respond after ex-husband Jeezy requested a judge to set up a court hearing to determine legal and physical custody rights of their daughter.

In new court documents filed in Fulton County Georgia on Thursday, and obtained by PEOPLE on Friday Real The host, 44, alleges her ex-husband, 46, was unfaithful during their marriage – further complicating their ongoing legal proceedings.

After saying that she is “entitled to a divorce from her husband on the grounds that the marriage has broken down irretrievably,” and that she “does not wish to reveal anything here at this time in the hope that such conduct will be avoided without This matter can be resolved.” Publicly,” the television personality claims cheating may have been a factor in their split.

<p>Stephanie Keenan/Getty</p> <p> Jeannie Mae Jenkins and GG at the Gold Gala, 2022″ src='></p> <p>Stephanie Keenan/Getty</p> <p> Jeannie Mae Jenkins and GG at the Gold Gala, 2022″ src='class='caas-img'></p> <p>Stephanie Keenan/Getty</p> <p> Jeannie Mae Jenkins and Gigi at the Gold Gala, 2022</p> <p>Mae Jenkins says she and the “Put On” rapper (born J. Wayne Jenkins) entered into a prenuptial agreement on March 26, 2021.</p> <p>She further says that the court should enforce the terms of the prenup “in the event that either party engages in a sexual relationship, an emotional relationship, or is in communication with a third party through all forms of electronic communication.” Is sexually suggestive, including but not limited to texting, sexting, FaceTiming, social media and/or direct messages, will result in a significant financial penalty being imposed on the adulterous party, as specified in said prenuptial agreement.</p> <p>RELATED: Jeannie Mai on Discovering Her 'Superpower' Amid Split from Jeezy: 'I've Learned to Teach Myself Healthy Love' (Exclusive)</p> <p>A representative for Jeezy denied her allegations, telling People, “Any claims of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins' part are 100% false and he has no further statement at this time.”</p> <p>On Thursday, the “Leave You Alone” artist filed paperwork in Fulton County, Georgia requesting that a judge “clearly define” temporary legal and physical custody rights regarding his and Mae Jenkins' daughter Monokao.</p> </p> <p>He said the two sides “have agreed on a meeting schedule until the end of 2023.” However, over time the situation had become “increasingly less viable”.</p> <p><img class=Source

