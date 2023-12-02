Jeannie Mai accuses Jeezy of being unfaithful in response to divorce filing, while the rapper denies infidelity

Television personality shares her side of the story amid her divorce and custody battle

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Derek White/Getty

Jeannie Mae Jenkins, Jeezy

Jenny Mae Jenkins has come forward to respond after ex-husband Jeezy requested a judge to set up a court hearing to determine legal and physical custody rights of their daughter.

In new court documents filed in Fulton County Georgia on Thursday, and obtained by PEOPLE on Friday Real The host, 44, alleges her ex-husband, 46, was unfaithful during their marriage – further complicating their ongoing legal proceedings.

After saying that she is “entitled to a divorce from her husband on the grounds that the marriage has broken down irretrievably,” and that she “does not wish to reveal anything here at this time in the hope that such conduct will be avoided without This matter can be resolved.” Publicly,” the television personality claims cheating may have been a factor in their split.

