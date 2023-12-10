JD Martinez unlikely to return to Dodgers after Shohei Ohtani signing

Of the top free agents on the market in their offseason, one could argue that no player has had a greater impact on the market than the emergence of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani than veteran slugger JD Martínez.

After all, the Dodgers declined to extend a qualifying offer to Martínez last month despite interest in a reunion, due to the complications that would arise if the club took both Martínez and Ohtani.

Now that Ohtani has signed a record-breaking $700 million deal in L.A., it’s hard to imagine a Dodgers-Martinez reunion, it appears both sides are interested in getting together. to that end, Jon Heyman of the New York Post An update was provided regarding Martínez’s market, suggesting that the Angels, Mariners, Mets and Diamondbacks could be among the teams in play for his services, now that he is unlikely to return to Chávez Ravine.

Of that group, only Arizona was previously linked to the veteran slugger this winter.

The Angels certainly make a lot of sense as a suitor for Martinez, now that they know Ohtani won’t be returning to Anaheim in 2024. After all, the club has made it clear that they have no plans to begin rebuilding this offseason following his dismissal. There is speculation that Ohtani’s impending departure could lead to a trade for Mike Trout this offseason.

With Ohtani moving on in 2024 and just a 73-89 record in 2023, the club has a lot of work to do if it hopes to compete for a playoff spot next season.

Sure, Trout could represent an internal path toward better recovery from players like Logan O’Hoppe and Anthony Rendon, but the Angels will be competing without an outside offensive addition to help offset the loss of Ohtani. It is difficult to imagine.

Martínez, who slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and a 135 wRC+ last season, was regularly outplayed only by Ohtani and Marcell Ozuna at DH last season, and he left Will go a long way toward filling the offensive hole left. Ohtani.

As far as the Mariners, the addition of Martínez would certainly benefit a lineup that has lost Teoscar Hernandez, Jared Kelenic, Eugenio Suarez and Mike Ford this offseason, with no at-bats. Without obvious everyday replacement. What’s more, the club has shed considerable salary this off-season and has previously been linked to fellow righty slugger Jorge Soler this off-season.

The 36-year-old Martínez posted a stronger offensive season than the 31-year-old Soler in 2023 and could potentially be a more impactful contribution to Seattle’s lineup next season.

That being said, the Mariners have made clear their desire to improve the contact skills of their lineup by 2024, and Soler’s 25.7% strikeout rate figures to be a lot higher than Martínez’s 31.4% mark last season. Are pleasant.

What’s more, while MLBTR projected Soler to be guaranteed $45 million, which is higher than Martínez’s $40 million figure on our annual Top 50 MLB free agents list, it’s worth noting that Soler’s relative youth makes him a better prospect than Martínez. This would lower the average annual value of the deal and potentially give the Mariners more room in their budget for more aggressive growth.

The Mets are probably the best fit for Martinez among the teams listed. While the club averaged a 100 wRC+ from its DH slot last season (12th-worst stat in the majors) and subsequently parted ways with Daniel Vogelbach at the non-tender deadline last month, it’s worth noting That the club has plenty of young batsmen like Mark Vientos and Brett Batty who could command playing time next season and adding a 36-year-old DH to a club that is more focused on the future than 2024 would not be the best use of the club’s resources. It is possible

On the other hand, the only Mets regulars who posted above-average seasons based on the wRC+ measure last season who will remain with the club in 2024 are Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo.

Adding Martínez’s bat to the middle of the club’s lineup next season would add some much-needed offensive firepower and help the club compete in Alonso’s final year before he hits free agency next winter.

Source: www.yardbarker.com