Chicago, November 24, 2023–(Business Wire)–JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), (“JBT” or the “Company”), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food and beverage industry, today released the following statement : :

“JBT today confirmed that it has submitted a non-binding preliminary proposal to the Board of Directors of Marel HF (“Marel”), whose shares are listed on Nasdaq Iceland and Euronext Amsterdam, in connection with a potential voluntary takeover offer under the Icelandic Takeover Act. Shares in Marel Chapter No. 108/2007 The announcement follows Marel’s disclosure that it had received a potential offer to acquire all of the company’s shares.

“JBT’s non-binding offer is consistent with the Company’s strategic plan and M&A objective to pursue a transaction with strong industrial logic and significant synergy potential while maintaining a strong balance sheet and preserving future strategic flexibility.

“JBT’s views are at an early stage and no assurance can be given that any formal proposal will be made as a result of these views. JBT does not intend to comment until its Board determines whether “Considers that it is necessary or appropriate to do so.”

The Goldman Sachs Company LLC is acting as financial advisor to JBT and Lex and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are acting as legal advisors.

About JBT Corporation

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food and beverage industry. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for a wide range of end markets, generating approximately half of its annual revenue from recurring parts, service, remanufacturing and leasing operations. JBT Corporation employs approximately 5,100 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information please visit www.jbtc.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to qualify for the protection of the safe harbor provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission. PSLRA. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are beyond JBT’s ability to control. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our business and our results of operations, a potential transaction with Marel HF and our objectives, strategies, plans, goals and objectives. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the risk that the transaction will not occur; fluctuations in our financial results; unexpected delays or acceleration in our sales cycles; deterioration in economic conditions, including the effects of supply chain delays and reduced material or component availability; inflationary pressures, including increases in energy, raw materials, freight, and labor costs; disruptions in political, regulatory, economic and social conditions in the countries in which we do business; changes in trade regulation, quotas, fees or tariffs; risks associated with acquisitions or strategic investments; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; Changes in food consumption patterns; Impact of epidemic diseases, foodborne illnesses and diseases on various agricultural products; Weather conditions and natural disasters; Impact of climate change and environmental protection initiatives; our ability to comply with laws and regulations governing our U.S. government contracts; risks associated with acts of terrorism or war, termination or loss of major customer contracts and fixed price contracts, particularly during periods of high inflation; customer sourcing initiatives; Competition and innovation in our industries; difficulty implementing our pure food and beverage business strategy; our ability to develop and introduce new or improved products and services and keep pace with technological developments; difficulty developing, protecting and protecting our intellectual property or defending claims of infringement; catastrophic loss of business continuity at any of our facilities and our information systems; cyber-security risks such as network intrusions or ransomware schemes; loss of key management and other personnel; Potential liability arising from the installation or use of our systems; our ability to comply with U.S. and international laws governing our operations and industries; increase in tax liabilities; interruption in work; fluctuations in interest rates and returns on pension assets; systemic failure of the banking system in the United States or globally affecting the financial condition of our customers and their demand for our goods and services; availability of and access to financial and other resources; and described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by JBT with and subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other Factors Form 10-Q filed. JBT cautions shareholders and potential investors that actual results may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. JBT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of JBT, whether as a result of new information, future developments, subsequent events or changes in circumstances or otherwise. .

