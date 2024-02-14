NAPLES, FL, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of another Southwest Florida multifamily property – Charlotte Commons for $66,500,000 or $251,894/unit. The buyer was a New York operator with Image Capital and the seller was SC Bodner Company.

JBM Brokers Charlotte Commons for Sale in Port Charlotte, FL

SC Bodner is an award-winning, development, construction and property management company specializing in Class A multifamily residential developments. Headquartered in prestigious Carmel, IN, SC Bodner builds on three generations of development expertise dating back to 1924.

About Charlotte Commons

Charlotte Commons is a Class A+, institutional grade, trophy property. The property consists of eleven, three-story, concrete block residential buildings containing 264 units averaging 846 SF. It was built in 2022 and is spread over 16.1 acres+/-.

facilities

Some notable amenities include a resort-style pool with a spacious sun deck, grilling stations, shady outdoor lounge areas, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga and cycling studio, Echelon bikes, and Reflect smart mirrors. An ultra-modern clubhouse with business center, bark park, pickleball courts and more. The property also has 57 garages available for rent.

unit characteristics

Units include studios, one, two and three bedrooms and feature chef-inspired signature kitchens with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, 42″ Shaker-style white cabinetry, and energy-efficient, stainless-steel appliances. The units Luxury is also included. Faux hardwood floors throughout, spa-inspired signature bathrooms, Schlage keyless entry locks, and large sliding glass doors that lead to private screened balconies and patios.

Place

Charlotte Commons is exceptionally well located with visibility and connectivity to I-75, Kings Highway and Veterans Boulevard. The property is centrally located between Fort Myers and Sarasota. The Peachland Promenade Shopping Center and Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center are both less than half a mile away. Other notable location highlights include Port Charlotte Town Center (5.8 miles away) and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital (3.5 miles away).

About JBM®

JBM® has over 70% market share in Southwest Florida and is #1 Ranked Boutique Brokerage Firm in the United States, Despite only transacting in Florida. JBM® Ranked in Green Street’s 2023 National Multifamily Broker Rankings #1 highest average selling price per transaction in the entire United States And #1 highest average sales price per unit in all of Florida ($320K/unit), JBM® has lifetime transaction volume of more than $19.4 billion and 169,000 units.

JBM – Available Properties

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors (PRNewsPhoto/JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors)

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbm-brokers-the-sale-of-charlotte-commons-in-port-charlotte-fl-302062124.html

Source JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors

Source