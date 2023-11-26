Jazz use big fourth quarter to rally past Pelicans to win 105-100

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Utah Jazz to a 105-100 comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

The Pelicans (9-8) rested Zion Williamson, who had averaged 27.3 points in his last four games, and fell to 1-3 without their star forward.

The Jazz (5-11) were missing their two leading scorers, Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (illness), but won by committee with rookie Keyonte George scoring 15 and Kelly Olynyk scoring 13. of.

New Orleans had won three in a row and five of six, but ran out of steam against the Jazz, who outscored the Pelicans 37–23 in the fourth quarter.

Simon Fontecchio, who had 10 points, made a driving layup to give the Jazz a 103–95 lead with 1:11 to play.

The Pelicans rallied in the last minute and had a chance to tie the game, but Dyson Daniels made a foul with 9.9 seconds remaining and George made two free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Utah snapped a four-game skid. The teams will play Monday in Salt Lake City.

Coming off of Friday night’s late game in Los Angeles against the Clippers, the Pelicans faded when the Jazz finally found their offense after committing 24 turnovers.

The Jazz decided to double-double Brandon Ingram, who had 26 points, and let other Pelicans players step up and make them pay. no one could.

Olynyk’s 3-pointer with 7:46 remaining gave the Jazz their first lead since the first quarter, capping a 19–7 run.

The Pelicans led for most of the game – by as many as 13 points – and took a 77–66 advantage late in the third quarter.

Jordan Hawkins, who had 20 of his 25 points in the first half, gave the Pelicans a 53–43 lead at halftime.

With unfamiliar groups and substitutions, the Jazz shot 34% and had 15 turnovers in the first half.

Walker Kessler missed seven games due to an elbow injury, which he actually suffered in the season opener and required rest to recover.

Looking for a spark after losing eight of their last 10 games, Utah began using rarely used forwards Chris Dunn and Omar Yurtseven along with Fontecchio.

