Javier Miley is the frontrunner for Argentina's presidency

Javier Miley is the frontrunner in Argentina’s upcoming elections. A polarizing far-right candidate who rails against the political establishment and promises to rapidly grow the economy, Miley has drawn comparisons to former US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

Miley is a self-proclaimed “anarcho-capitalist” and liberal economist who has promised to adopt the dollar as Argentina’s currency, bringing a chainsaw to rallies to show he is serious about cutting government spending. Are, and are against abortion.

Miley surprised experts by winning the primary in August, putting him in front of the race. He appealed to the public, especially young people, to take action amid discontent over the poor economy, with inflation reaching above 100%.

Miley, from the La Libertad Avanza (Freedom Advance) party, will face center-right candidate Patricia Bullrich and the ruling coalition’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa on Sunday. Christopher Sabatini, senior research fellow for Latin America at the think tank Chatham House, estimates that a runoff is likely in November, with Miley probably leading.

Before you vote, here’s what you need to know about Miley and what her potential election could mean.

What is the background and political history of Xavier Miley?

According to the World Economic Forum, 52-year-old Miley is a trained economist, professor and author. He is an outspoken anti-socialist in a country built on a liberal social order, but one that is struggling to survive economically and owes billions of dollars to the International Monetary Fund.

Miley is a former TV talking head whose distinctive look has reportedly been compared to Wolverine by her hair stylist. Miley entered politics in 2021 after winning election as a legislator in the lower house of Argentina’s Congress.

Local news outlets Buenos Aires Times and iProfessional reported that his record as a legislator was spotty. Another politician claimed on X that as of April, he had been present for only half the votes since assuming office.

According to iProfessional report, till August he had not made any law or joined any committee. He had signed 13 draft resolutions, nine draft laws and six draft declarations. Most were related to repealing taxes, one of which disapproved of the country’s 2020 move to legalize abortion and another expressed concern for the Russia–Ukraine war.

Should he be chosen, What policies does Xavier Miley plan to implement?

Miley has promised to shake up Argentina’s fiscal and government structures to boost its economy. His most controversial proposal is to replace the Argentine currency peso with the US dollar.

Economic experts have debated whether the proposal is feasible, with some saying the country does not have enough liquid assets to finance the transition. Others are divided on whether it will help the economy.

Miley also reportedly wants to cut science funding. In a 2021 interview, he was quoted as denying climate change, saying “Global warming is one of the lies of socialism.”

Miley may well back the legalization of abortion, with local media reporting she said two years ago, “The only way I can support the right to abortion is if the mother’s life is in danger, because the property is in danger.” There is a dispute regarding.”

Miley has also questioned the estimated number of victims under Argentina’s former dictatorship, claiming that the widely accepted number of 30,000 was less than 9,000, sparking outrage among victims’ families.

Who is Xavier Miley’s running mate?

Miley’s running mate, Victoria Villarruel, is another member of the Freedom Advance Party who entered Argentina’s Congress around the same time.

El Pais reported that he comes from a military family. A lawyer who defended military officers accused of crimes against humanity, he founded the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and Its Victims (CELTYV) in 2006 and sparked controversy with his comments about “victims of terrorism”.

She opposes gay marriage and legalizing abortion in the country, and tells El País that “I defend the right to life, because life begins at conception.”

What will the election of Javier Miley mean for Argentina and foreign relations?

Pablo Touzon, co-director of Escanarios political consultancy in Buenos Aires, wrote for The World Today that outsider candidate Miley would face an uphill battle to change the status quo at home. “They will have a minority in Congress, almost zero political clout among governors in Argentina’s federal system, and no support within the judiciary or the media,” he said.

Miley has also said that following Trump’s lead, he would move Argentina’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem – a controversial decision that will likely be more polarizing now amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: time.com