Javier Miley, a radical libertarian populist, was elected President of Argentina.

La Libertad Avanza's Javier Miley speaks to supporters during their closing rally at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on October 18.



BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Argentina has overwhelmingly elected Javier Meili, an ultra-conservative economist, as the South American country’s next president. With almost all the votes counted, the former TV pundit won by more than 10 points.

The far-right populist and first-time congressman won the second round of presidential elections, defeating Economy Minister Sergio Massa of the ruling Peronist party. Masa accepted defeat soon after voting closed and promised to help the transition of power to the newly elected president.

Miley is a newcomer to politics, having won a seat in Congress just two years ago with her ultra-conservative liberal party Freedom Advance. He described himself as an anarcho-capitalist and promised to fight Argentina’s staggering inflation, now at more than 140%, by replacing the peso with the dollar and abolishing the Central Bank.

He has also promised to cut Argentina’s generous state spending and subsidies, a prospect that has stoked fear among voters loyal to the current Peronist party, which lost by double digits despite a powerful political machine.

With her shock of unruly hair and long sideburns, Miley’s outspoken style and outrageous antics have drawn comparisons to politicians such as President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

Javier Miley of La Libertad Avanza picks up a chainsaw next to Carolina Piparo, Buenos Aires Province gubernatorial candidate of the same party, during a campaign rally.



The 53-year-old is known for his eccentricities and fiery statements. Refusing to be provoked, he once described Argentina’s Pope Francis as a “dirty leftist” and a supporter of communists. He has never married, says he is a tantric sexologist and considers the five Bullmastiff dogs, cloned from his previous pet, his “four-legged children”.

Source: www.npr.org