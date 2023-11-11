Java Burn Reviews: Does It Work or Not Worth Buying?

Urgent Update: The Java Burn interest amongst consumers is growing by the day and there are significant updates shared below. Here in October 2021, this customer-friendly review of Java Burn has added pertinent details regarding the ingredients dosage, best pricing options, new customer complaints, and an FAQ section to answer the most frequently asked questions about this innovative coffee enhancing weight loss formula. Starting with the fact that the Java Burn coffee additive ingredients are now known in full; consisting of 700mg dose strength of a proprietary blend of green tea leaf extract (300mg), green coffee bean extract (200mg), L-theanine (100mg) and L-carnitine (100mg), along with chromium (20mcg of chromium chloride), vitamin B12 (5mcg of methylcobalamin), vitamin B6 (1mg of pyridoxine hydrochloride) and vitamin D3 (20mcg of cholecalciferol).

Together, along with Adonis Lifestyle LLC and formulator creator John Barban, believe these healthy coffee enhancing ingredients can enliven a metabolic state known as nutritional synergy where the metabolism is firing on all cylinders for both speed and performance capability. Let’s jump right into the latest October research about Java Burn weight loss coffee-enhancing additive to see what all of the buzz is about adding this to your morning cup of brew. Now, let’s start with the original Java Burn research that every consumer needs to know before buying and then showcase what makes Java Burn a buy that’s hard to say no to.

Java Burn is a nutritional supplement that uses natural ingredients to supercharge your coffee available only at JavaBurn.com.

The tasteless, powdered formula is marketed as a way to “ignite your metabolism,” allowing you to lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time – all without dieting, exercising or exerting any effort whatsoever.

How does Java Burn work? What does Java Burn do? Can you really lose weight while eating your favorite foods and avoiding exercise? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Java Burn to determine if it lives up to the hype.

What is Java Burn?

Java Burn is a powdered weight loss formula sold exclusively online through JavaBurn.com.

Priced at $49 per pouch, Java Burn uses natural ingredients that, when combined with coffee, will speed up your metabolism.

The makers of Java Burn recommend mixing one packet of formula with your coffee every morning. You stir the tasteless formula into your coffee, and it rapidly dissolves. Then, you get a supercharged cup of coffee that can boost your metabolism, making it easier to lose weight.

Key ingredients in Java Burn include green tea extract, L-theanine, and chromium. Green tea extract is rich with catechin called EGCG linked to weight loss and metabolism. By combining the Java Burn powder with your daily coffee, you can supercharge the metabolism-boosting benefits and enjoy easier weight loss results.

Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this Java Burn review, let’s cover some of the basics and give a topical overview of the supplement facts known so far at the time of research:

Name: Java Burn Description: Java Burn is a safe, natural and patent-pending coffee enhancing weight loss supplement that acts as a scientifically proven metabolism-boosting formula with a proprietary blend of natural ingredients for unparalleled fat burning results. Type: easy to open stick packages, individually wrapped, for daily oral consumption (30 pouches per package) Creator: John Barban Website: JavaBurn.com (only official JavaBurn website) Purpose: ignite your morning metabolism’s speed and efficiency by over 500% to put your body into full fat burning mode all day long, effectively reducing appetite and optimizing for nutritional synergy Ingredients: green tea leaf extract (with catechin called EGCG) L-theanine L-Carnitine chromium caffeine chlorogenic acid from green coffee extract vitamins D3, B6 and B12 Dose: each 1 month supply comes with 30 single-serve packets per box totally tasteless, take with a morning cup of java daily Features: all-natural non-GMO ingredients, free of gluten and soy no preservatives, binders, fillers, artificial colors, stimulants, or antibiotics men and women of all ages from 25 to 65 and on can enjoy the benefits of Java Burn coffee enhancer naturally electrifies your metabolism within seconds and keeps it in fat-burning mode no prescription required works with any type of regular coffee or americanos or espressos, as well as dark roast, medium roast or light roast types made in the USA at approved facilities that follow cGMP rules Benefits: efficiently burn stored fat by way of enhancing metabolism speed and efficiency release fat from your problem areas and deepest fat storages that are the most resistant effective appetite suppression to avoid overeating natural energy and sustained focus throughout your entire day (no crash, jitters or anxiety) Side Effects: no Java Burn complaints from real customers have been filed zero known adverse reactions or negative side effects due to all natural ingredients list always seek guidance from a professional healthcare provider or licensed advisor is safety concerns arise as a result of using Results: the Java Burn coffee enhancing pouches will yield optimal results within three to six months of morning time use thousands have already witnessed the enjoyable metabolism boosting breakthrough of our lifetime Testing: every single batch of Java Burn is tested by a third party lab to ensure industry-leading standards for purity, potency and quality state of the art audited facility that follows cGMP standards Customers: the official Java Burn website showcases how dozens of submitted testimonials has actual video testimonials of real people using the product and sharing success stories about overcoming metabolic slowdown or hibernation Price: The cost of the Java Burn on the official website is the lowest online: $49 for each pouch (1): 1-month 30 day supply (plus shipping fee) $34 for each pouch (3): 3-month 90 day supply (plus shipping fee) $29 for each pouch (6): 6-month 180 day supply (plus shipping) risk-free no questions asked 60-day money back guarantee refund policy Risks: The rise in Java Burn popularity is improve but unfortunately has brought on serious counterfeit products are flooding the market trying to dupe unsuspecting consumers Avoid all the risky Java Burn counterfeit by knowing the only place to purchase Java Burn coffee enhancer is on the official website, which has the lowest prices with big discounts Always avoid purchasing Java Burn from marketplaces such as Amazon, Ebay or GNC to ensure buying the tested ingredients listed (and protected by the money back guarantee for any refund requests) Contact: easy to do refund process readily available customer service support no questions asked money-back guarantee Email: support@javaburn.com Phone: Clickbank customer support Where to Buy

How Does Metabolism Affect Weight Loss?

Your metabolism controls the number of calories you burn at rest, during exercise, and while you sleep. If you have a faster and stronger metabolism, you’ll burn more calories all day long.

People with a better metabolism also tend to feel more energetic.

If you have a slower metabolism, however, then the opposite occurs. Your body struggles to burn weight. It stubbornly stores fat on your belly and around your thighs. You feel sluggish throughout the day, and your body burns fewer calories than someone with a stronger metabolism.

Java Burn claims to help: by boosting your metabolism in conjunction with coffee, Java Burn can purportedly make it easier to lose weight.

Here’s how the makers of Java Burn explain the weight loss effects you can expect when taking the formula:

“There’s never been anything even close to Java Burn ever attempted. As myself, my team, my entire family…And tens of thousands of everyday women and men can attest…Electrifying your metabolism…Torching off fat from your problem areas…Enjoying incredible all-day-energy…”

In fact, the makers of Java Burn even claim their supplement is great for “improving your health” – a benefit that most nutritional supplements avoid claiming. By taking Java Burn daily, you can purportedly lose weight, improve your health, torch fat from your problem areas, and enjoy other powerful benefits.

How to Use Java Burn

It’s easy to use Java Burn. Each box of Java Burn comes with 30 single-serve packets.

Inside each packet of Java Burn is a powder. You pour the powder into your morning cup of coffee, and the powder instantly dissolves. Then, you drink your coffee.

Because the powder is tasteless, it won’t take anything away from the taste of your coffee. However, behind the scenes, Java Burn is working to supercharge your coffee. The EGCG, green tea extract, L-theanine, and chromium complement the chlorogenic acid, caffeine, and other natural ingredients in coffee, creating a proven metabolism boosting formula that can accelerate weight loss results.

Java Burn works well in any type of coffee, including home-brewed coffee, Americanos, espressos, drip coffee, dark and light roast coffee, and all other types of coffee you consume. As long as it has caffeine and chlorogenic acid (found in all coffee naturally), it will have synergistic effects with Java Burn.

Java Burn also works regardless of what you put into your coffee (like cream, sugar, or nothing at all).

How Does Java Burn Work?

Java Burn uses 100% all-natural, vegetarian, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredients to boost your metabolism and accelerate weight loss results.

The formula has no added fillers, preservatives, artificial colors, or stimulants of any kind.

Plus, each packet of Java Burn is manufactured in the United States at an approved manufacturing facility. The manufacturer claims to use strict, sterile, and precise standards to create each serving of Java Burn.

The makers of Java Burn claim their supplement will quickly burn fat away from stubborn trouble areas on your body. However, they also claim that you won’t notice optimal results until 90 to 180 days after taking the formula, which is why they recommend buying the biggest package of Java Burn to optimize fat burning.

How Much Weight Can You Lose?

According to the official JavaBurn website, customers have lost a significant amount of weight after taking the formula. The website is filled with video testimonials from happy customers who have lost enormous amounts of weight using Java Burn.

Here are some of the weight loss success stories found on JavaBurn.com:

One man claims he lost 37lbs while taking Java Burn

Another woman claims she now fits into her high school jeans again after taking Java Burn – something she never thought she’d be able to do again; that woman later reveals she lost 6 inches from her waistline with Java Burn

One man claims he has improved his blood pressure and cholesterol after taking Java Burn, and that his doctor was impressed by how much weight he lost

Another 49-year old woman claims she lost 42 pounds while taking Java Burn; she also claims to be healthier and more energetic than ever, describing Java Burn as “life-changing”

According to John Barban and the Java Burn team, the reviews above are just a tiny fraction of the reviews that the company receives every day about the weight loss benefits of his formula. Given the success of the nighttime metabolism booster in Resurge, Java Burn seems to already have a big customer base who has loved the formula put together in this coffee enhancing formula designed to optimize metabolic function.

What Does Java Burn Do?

The makers of Java Burn claim the formula goes to work in seconds to accelerate your metabolism, helping your body naturally lose more weight.

Here’s how the company describes the effects of the formula:

You drink Java Burn with your morning coffee

The formula starts to boost your metabolism within “seconds” of consumption

After your body absorbs the ingredients in Java Burn, the ingredients keep your metabolism high for the rest of the day

When your body has a higher metabolism all day, it means you burn more calories than you normally would; that means stronger weight loss results, more calories burned at rest, and less fat absorption from the foods you eat

Because of these effects, John Barban and the Java Burn team claim you can eat anything, exercise as little as you like, and continue to lose massive amounts of weight by taking Java Burn daily – and easily keep it off with zero effort required.

Enjoy your Favorite Foods Guilt-Free While Still Losing Weight

When you have a fast metabolism, your body processes calories more efficiently. Someone with a fast metabolism could consume 4,000 calories per day and store less fat than someone who ate 3,000 calories per day. That’s how metabolism works.

However, the makers of Java Burn take that claim even further: they claim that when taking Java Burn, you can eat all of your favorite foods “guilt-free.”

According to the makers of Java Burn, people taking the formula can eat whatever foods they like – and however much they like – while still losing a significant amount of weight in a short period of time. You can relax “knowing you’re still automatically and effortlessly losing weight.”

Even if you have a fast metabolism, the only way to lose weight is to maintain a caloric deficit. The best way to maintain a caloric deficit is to eat a healthy diet and exercise. However, the makers of Java Burn suggest this isn’t necessary when taking their formula: as long as you take Java Burn daily, you can exercise as little as you like, eat as much of your favorite foods as you like, and continue to lose weight with zero effort required.

Java Burn Ingredients

Java Burn uses all-natural ingredients and proven metabolism boosters. By condensing these ingredients into a powder, the makers of Java Burn have made it as convenient as possible to take.

The makers of Java Burn provide limited information about their ingredients and dosages upfront. This Java Burn review will be updated to reflect the entire supplement facts label once received. All of the following ingredients are alluded to in the official Java Burn presentation by John Barban, but are supposed to be working in unison with one another to reach the ultimate health and wellness supplementation status, nutritional synergy.

Here is what we know so far about the Java Burn formula as it appears to contain some dose of the following ingredients:

Green Tea Leaf Extract: Green tea leaf extract is one of the most popular diet pill ingredients available today. It’s rich with epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a natural chemical with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Numerous studies have linked green tea to weight loss, and many researchers believe this effect is linked to EGCG. Java Burn purportedly contains a special version of green tea leaf extract with a particularly high concentration of EGCG, allowing you to maximize your weight loss benefits.

L-Theanine: Often taken in a stack with caffeine, L-theanine is also a natural compound of green tea. Studies show that green tea can nullify some of the unwanted side effects of caffeine, including the jitters, anxiety, and restlessness many people experience when taking large amounts of caffeine. In Java Burn, L-theanine could support cognition, mental clarity, and focus, making it easier to lose weight while protecting your brain.

L-Carnitine: L-carnitine is an amino acid found in many bodybuilding supplements, weight loss formulas, and general health supplements sold online today. Like other amino acids, L-carnitine is a building block for muscle within your body. Your body needs L-carnitine to create muscle fibers. Studies also show that L-carnitine can make it easier to lose weight by supporting an active lifestyle. Although Java Burn claims to work with no dieting or exercising required, L-carnitine could help your body recover from intense exercise, accelerating your weight loss results.

Chromium: Java Burn appears to contain chromium, a crucial mineral your body needs for many processes. Chromium is particularly important for regulating blood sugar and carb intake. In fact, many diabetics are chromium deficient, which is why a growing number of diabetics take a chromium supplement. Many diet pills have also started to use chromium for its effects on fat formation and carb blocking, among other benefits.

Although the makers of Java Burn do not disclose the full list of ingredients and dosages upfront, the company insists that the formula is “absolutely 100% natural and safe,” although they recommend talking to a doctor before taking Java Burn if you have a medical condition.

How Caffeine Boosts Metabolism

Caffeine is one of the most proven fat burners and metabolism boosters available today. Many people take caffeine daily to boost their energy. Others take caffeine specifically for weight loss.

When taken on its own, caffeine boosts your metabolism in a significant way. When taken in conjunction with other ingredients in Java Burn, caffeine can accelerate your metabolism and weight loss results even further, according to the makers of Java Burn, delivering powerful weight loss results in a short period of time.

Caffeine is a stimulant. It constricts blood vessels and raises your heart rate. That means your body is working harder and burning more calories. Studies show that moderate caffeine consumption is associated with good cardiovascular health. There’s a reason caffeine is the world’s most popular drug.

Scientific Evidence for Java Burn

The makers of Java Burn claim their formula is the world’s first patent-pending formula that is scientifically proven to increase the speed and efficiency of metabolism when combined with coffee to deliver powerful fat-burning results.

Java Burn has not completed clinical trials to verify that claim yet, and the company has not published any peer-reviewed research online yet. Although the company claims the formula is patent-pending, they have not disclosed their patent application or provided further details about what makes their formula unique – something they need to prove if they want to obtain a patent.

Nevertheless, the makers of Java Burn cite 40+ studies on their sales page verifying their bold benefits of using Java Burn. Individual ingredients in Java Burn have completed clinical trials to verify they work as advertised. We’ll summarize some of that research below.

In this 2014 study, researchers reviewed the evidence on green tea and weight loss to determine if there was really a connection. After analyzing over a dozen randomized controlled trials with 1,500+ participants, researchers found that people taking green tea weight lose 0.2kg (0.5lbs) to 3.5kg (8lbs) more than a placebo, on average, across all studies. In other words, green tea appears to lead to significant weight loss when taken as a supplement.

Similarly, this 2014 study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that green tea has anti-obesity effects based on the results of humans and animal studies. Researchers also found that green tea had secondary weight loss effects by reducing food intake, blocking fat storage, suppressing fat cell formation, and increasing energy expenditure via thermogenesis, among other effects.

Caffeine is one of the most proven and popular weight loss aids available today. It’s also one of the best ways to naturally boost metabolism. In one study, researchers found that caffeine increased fat burning by 29% in lean people and 10% in obese people, which could make it significantly easier to lose weight. Other studies have found that caffeine raises resting metabolic rate (RMR) as much as 11%.

L-theanine appears to be another important ingredient in Java Burn. Unlike caffeine and green tea extract, L-theanine is not prized for its weight loss effects. Instead, L-theanine has mostly been studied for its effects on cognition, anxiety, and stress management. Studies show that L-theanine can nullify the unpleasant side effects of caffeine, which could make it easier to manage your daily cup of coffee.

Nevertheless, researchers in one study did find that three major components of green tea, including catechins, caffeine, and theanine, led to significant weight loss in mice.

Overall, Java Burn is formulated to contain proven metabolism-boosting ingredients, including green tea extract and L-theanine. When combined with caffeine that’s already in your coffee, Java Burn could support your weight loss efforts. However, there’s no direct evidence just yet proving Java Burn can lead to significant weight loss efforts without dieting or exercising despite there being real video testimonials of actual users claiming its useful nature thus far.

Java Burn Pricing

Java Burn is priced at $49 per pouch on the official website JavaBurn.com. Each pouch contains 30 single-serve packets of formula (a 30 day supply).

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Pouch: $49 + $9.95 Shipping

$49 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Pouches: $117 + $9.95 Shipping

$117 + $9.95 Shipping 6 Pouches: $204 + $9.95 Shipping

The price drops as low as $34 per pouch when ordering multiple pouches. You pay $39 per pouch when ordering 3 pouches and $34 per pouch when ordering 6 pouches.

As mentioned above, the manufacturer recommends ordering 3 or 6 pouches of Java Burn for optimal weight loss results.

Java Burn Refund Policy

Java Burn is backed by a 60-day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on Java Burn within 60 days.

If you’re unhappy with Java Burn for any reason, or if you did not lose a significant amount of weight while taking Java Burn, then you are entitled to a complete refund. Contact the company and return the product (even if the pouches are empty), and Java Burn will give you a full refund within 48 hours.

Who Made Java Burn?

Java Burn is made by a company that does business under the same name. That company manufactures Java Burn in the United States in a state-of-the-art,certified facility using strict, sterile, and precise standards.

That company partnered with a man named John Barban to develop Java Burn.

Each batch of Java Burn is tested by a third-party lab, according to the manufacturer, to ensure it meets the highest quality standards.

You can contact the makers of Java Burn via the following:

Email: support@javaburn.com

The spark of Java Burn coffee additive has been nothing short of impressive since its original debut in September 2021. However, given the category creating innovation behind the Java Burn coffee enhancing booster supplement, there are still a lot of questions that remain at-large that all users should be aware of before making a purchase on the official website.

Q: What is Java Burn?

A: Java Burn is a natural coffee additive supplement that you can add to your morning java brew to boost your health, energy, metabolism, and wellbeing by way of nutritional synergy.

Q: How does Java Burn work?

A: Java Burn uses a proprietary blend of eight natural ingredients (vitamin D, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, chromium, green tea leaf extract, green coffee bean extract, L-carnitine, and L-theanine to increase the speed and efficiency of your metabolism.

Q: How do I use Java Burn?

A: Just pour one single-serve packet of Java Burn into your coffee, then mix and drink.

Q: What does Java Burn taste like?

A: Java Burn is a flavorless formula that you can mix with coffee, a shake, or the beverage of your choice. It doesn’t taste like anything and dissolves instantly with a little light stirring.

Q: What does Java Burn do?

A: According to the manufacturer, Java Burn torches fat from your problem areas, provides all-day energy, reduces hunger, and improves your health.

Q: How does Java Burn boost metabolism?

A: Java Burn boosts metabolism by activating your “fat-burning furnace,” allowing your body to burn more fat and calories at rest or when exercising due to nutritional synergy status, which boosts both the speed and efficiency of your metabolism.

Q: What’s inside Java Burn?

A: Java Burn consists of eight unique ingredients, led by a 700mg proprietary blend of green tea leaf extract, green coffee bean extract (Coffea arabica), L-carnitine and L-theanine, and coupled with chromium (chromium chloride), vitamin D (cholecalciferol), vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin) and vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride). Java Burn contains all-natural, vegetarian, non-GMO, gluten-free ingredients with no fillers, preservatives, artificial colors, or stimulants.

Q: Is Java Burn safe?

A: The makers of Java Burn claim the formula is “100% completely safe…and has zero side effects.”

Q: Where is Java Burn made?

A: Java Burn is made in the United States at an approved, GMP-certified manufacturing facility. Each batch of Java Burn is tested by a third-party lab for purity and potency.

Q: How much does Java Burn cost?

A: Java Burn is priced at around $49 for a 30-day supply (30 single-serve packets), although you can save money by ordering multiple monthly supplies at once.

Q: How much Java Burn should I take?

A: The manufacturer of Java Burn recommends taking Java Burn for 90 to 180 days for optimal results. You should take one packet of Java Burn daily with your first cup of coffee to boost your metabolism.

Q: Where can I buy Java Burn?

A: Java Burn is exclusively available through JavaBurn.com. It’s not available in stores, nor is it sold through other retailers.

Q: Can I get a refund on Java Burn?

A: Yes, all Java Burn purchases are backed by a 60-day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 60 days with no questions asked.

Q: Will Java Burn work for me?

A: The makers of Java Burn claim the formula works for everyone. In fact, they claim the formula is “scientifically proven” to boost your metabolism and increase fat burning.

Q: What does Java Burn do to my coffee?

A: Java Burn doesn’t do anything to your coffee. It does not change the taste of your coffee. Instead, it’s a dissolvable, tasteless power that boosts the metabolism-boosting effectiveness of your morning coffee.

Q: When should I take Java Burn?

A: The makers of Java Burn recommend taking Java Burn in the morning to maximize its effectiveness throughout the day. However, you can take Java Burn at any time of day.

Q: What’s inside Java Burn?

A: Java Burn contains green tea extract, L-theanine, L-carnitine, chromium, chlorogenic acid, and other ingredients to complement the fat-burning, metabolism-boosting benefits of your morning coffee.

Q: How much weight can I lose with Java Burn?

A: According to the official Java Burn video on JavaBurn.com, people have lost anywhere from 5lbs to 50lbs of fat by taking Java Burn daily.

Q: Is Java Burn backed by science?

A: Java Burn has not completed any clinical trials to prove it works as advertised, nor has the supplement’s formula been published in a peer-reviewed journal. However, the makers of Java Burn cite dozens of studies supporting the individual ingredients within Java Burn.

Q: What are the benefits of Java Burn?

A: Java Burn can boost your metabolism, encourage fat burning, and help you lose weight, among other benefits. The company also claims their formula will torch fat from stubborn areas of your body, give you all-day energy, reduce your hunger, and improve your health, among other benefits.

Q: Will Java Burn improve my health?

A: According to JavaBurn.com, Java Burn is useful for “improving your health” in a simple, easy, and automatic way.

Q: Does Java Burn work with any coffee?

A: Java Burn works with all types of coffee and all types of coffee ingredients. Whether you drink your coffee black or with cream, or you use decaf or regular coffee, you can benefit from Java Burn.

Q: What do Java Burn reviews say?

A: The official Java Burn website is filled with stories of customers losing significant amounts of weight after taking Java Burn. According to reviews shared on JavaBurn.com, the formula can help you lose weight, boost metabolism, and improve health in various ways.

Q: Are there any Java Burn hidden charges?

A: Java Burn is priced at $49.99 for a one-month supply plus a $9.95 shipping fee. There are no other charges. It’s a one-time fee.

Q: Can I mix Java Burn with other benefits?

A: Java Burn contains tasteless ingredients that work with any beverage, including coffee, a shake, tea, or even water. Although the formula is designed to work with coffee and complement the ingredients within the coffee, you could enjoy similar benefits by mixing Java Burn with other beverages.

Q: Do I need a prescription for Java Burn?

A: You do not need a prescription to buy Java Burn. The supplement is available online to anyone who orders it.

Q: How does metabolism work?

A: Your metabolism is a series of processes within your body controlling your breathing, blood flow, and other critical activities. By optimizing your metabolism, Java Burn claims to boost your basal metabolic rate (BMR) and resting metabolic rate (RMR), making it easier to burn calories and lose weight.

Q: Should I have Java Burn with hot or cold coffee?

A: Java Burn works equally well with hot or cold coffee. It works best when combined with caffeinated coffee (because caffeine boosts your metabolism). However, you can use it with any type of coffee you like.

Final Word

Java Burn is a weight loss powder sold exclusively online through JavaBurn.com. Priced at $50 for a one-month supply, Java Burn supercharges your morning cup of coffee, boosting your metabolism and accelerating weight loss results.

According to the makers of Java Burn, anyone who takes the formula can lose a significant amount of weight with zero dieting or exercising required.

To learn more about Java Burn and how the weight loss formula works, visit online today at JavaBurn.com, where all purchases are backed by a 60-day moneyback guarantee.