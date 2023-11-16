Jaspreet Singh: How to use ChatGPT to become a millionaire

According to a YouTube video by personal finance expert Jaspreet Singh, using ChatGPT can put you on the path to becoming a millionaire.

As a disclaimer, Singh said that the content of this video and its description do not constitute financial advice. People with specific financial questions are advised to meet with a licensed advisor. Disclaimers aside, here’s how using ChatGPT can help you become a millionaire.

How to Use ChatGPT to Earn More Money

In the video, Singh explains three ways you can use ChatGPT to make more money:

Invest in companies building AI. Use AI to bring in more revenue or save your business money. Own a portion of companies that are using AI.

Investing in companies making AI

The key to answering this question, Singh said, is to ask ChatGPT which companies are investing in AI. ChatGPT will provide a list of companies investing in artificial intelligence.

According to ChatGPT, this list includes Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia and IBM. Singh compared the list of companies that ChatGPT said were investing in AI with a Forbes article about the best AI stocks to buy. Some stocks include Adobe, Amazon, IBM and Oracle.

“If you are going to invest in companies, don’t put your money into companies blindly. Do your research,” Singh said. The next best thing is an exchange-traded fund, Singh recommends – Singh advises viewers to do due diligence before investing.

Using AI to Increase Your Profits

While the AI ​​doesn’t have the latest information, Singh said he was able to use it to create more fun content within his newsletter.

Singh also highlighted other companies using ChatGPT in different ways. For example, Salesforce’s Einstein GPT can be used to write sales emails to sell your products without requiring too many appointments.

Own a portion of companies that use AI

Singh said, if you are not an entrepreneur, you can invest in companies using AI.

Singh said, a good example of this are startup companies. Online platforms, including Republic, StartEngine or WeFunder, all allow you to invest in startups and view companies using AI. Singh recommended finding the platform that works best for you.

More from GOBankingRates

Source: www.gobankingrates.com