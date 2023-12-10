Jaspreet Singh: How to prepare your finances for 2024 interest rate cut

Cutleho Sisa/Getty Images

In an effort to reduce inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) has raised interest rates a whopping 11 times since the beginning of 2022. Now, there seem to be signs that there will be some interest rate cuts in 2024 as well.

LEARN: 6 Ways to Build Wealth in Less than 5 Years

FIND OUT: 3 things you should do when your savings reach $50,000

Financial expert Jaspreet Singh, an entrepreneur, licensed attorney, and founder of “The Minority Mindset” YouTube channel, discusses what this means and how to prepare for these potential interest deductions.

Who says cuts are coming?

Singh said there are rumblings among some large financial institutions that 2024 will be the year of interest rate cuts, possibly even deep ones.

According to Singh, both Swiss bank UBS and Morgan Stanley think the cut, which could bring down the current interest rate from 5% to 2.2% to 2.75% – half the current rate, will come in early 2024. March or thereabouts.

On the other hand, financial institution Goldman Sachs has suggested that these rate cuts will be more gradual and will come by the end of 2024 and extend through 2025 and 2026. Singh said he believes the slowing economy will have a “delayed effect” and reduce inflation that takes longer to manifest for the average person.

Why are rate cuts predicted?

All the banks’ reasons for these rate cut predictions are based on two main things:

Inflation is cooling down. Economic experts are fearing an economic recession.

UBS believes these conditions will prompt the Fed to stimulate the economy; Reduction in interest rates makes borrowing money more accessible.

Although banks may disagree on the degree and timing of the cuts, they agree that inflation is slowing, a recession is coming and the Fed will need to boost the economy as a result.

Living Frugally: Learning Lessons from the Great Recession

What does interest rate cut mean?

Singh said, interest rate cut means different things to different people. If you are among the group of people who want to buy things and see investment values ​​rise, you would probably prefer to cut interest rates, as this will bring more money into the economy, thus more spending, which will increase investment values. Will promote.

People who want to buy things and have the cash to do so will want higher interest rates, because investment values ​​generally decrease when interest rates rise. This is because increased interest rates mean that people need higher returns to justify purchasing a property. Thus, if you have more cash you have more negotiating power.

Rising interest rates cool inflation

The whole purpose of continuously increasing interest rates from 2022 is to reduce inflation. And that’s working, Singh said. The latest inflation rate for the last year was 3.2%, which has remained stable. Singh called it “good news”.

However, an even better indicator of inflation is known as “core inflation.” The rate actually decreased by 0.1%. Although this may not seem like much, it marks a real shift to the downside. Although the Fed aims for 2% inflation, Singh said this downward trend is moving in the right direction.

This would thus give the Fed more reason to cut interest rates to continue this trend, especially if the economy actually appears to be slowing down.

America’s credit rating

However, Singh said that to further understand the economic outlook for the coming year, we should pay attention to the opinion of Moody’s, one of the major credit rating agencies. They are concerned about America’s lack of sound fiscal policies to reduce the debt, and are worried that America has more debt than it can repay.

The US had already been downgraded by credit agency Fitch from AAA, or risk-free investment status, rating to AA+ in August 2023, indicating a loss of confidence. With the downgraded rating, the US will have to work harder to encourage investors to continue investing with higher interest rates.

Moody’s is worried that America will not be able to repay all this debt. And if there is national concern about the US debt, it means that people will be less likely to invest in the US and thus, the US will have to pay more interest to entice them.

In fact, the US borrowed such a record amount in the fourth quarter of 2023 that the fastest growing US government expenditure was interest expenditure.

What does this mean for you?

Singh suggested that this means that 2024 will be a year of caution and preparedness. This is probably not a good year for financing a new truck or purchasing another large asset.

Instead, work on your financial education and preparedness because, as Singh said, every stage in the economy creates opportunities for those who are financially educated.

But to take advantage of these opportunities, you have to be prepared, that is, you have to have cash set aside for your safety.

More from GOBankingRates

This article was originally published on GOBankingRates.com: Jaspreet Singh: How to prepare your finances for a 2024 interest rate cut

Source: www.bing.com