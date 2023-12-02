Jaspreet Singh /Jaspreet Singh

In his latest video, financial guru, lawyer and entrepreneur Jaspreet Singh explains that, “Rich people don’t keep all their cash in just one bank account. They have designated money to invest, designated money to spend, and designated money to be saved for emergencies.”

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh: Become rich through these 3 investments

Check out our list: The 100 Most Influential Money Experts

According to Forbes, the richest people in America are nearly $500 billion richer than just a year ago and now have a record $4.5 trillion in combined wealth. Therefore, it is important to understand how rich people handle their finances – so that you can start becoming rich yourself.

Find out where your money is going

Singh said the best way to start is to organize your money and figure out where your money is going.

By creating a monthly list or spreadsheet of all your expenses, you will be able to visualize the details of your money each month. Singh said that once you can see “how much and where you’re spending,” you can take control of your finances.

“If you are not saving any money, it is a red flag and if your expenses exceed your income, it is a big red flag,” Singh said. Organizing and tracking your money will reveal where you’re spending too much money and which categories you may need to cut back on – for example, restaurants, airline tickets and travel.

Also: Jaspreet Singh says US economy is about to get a reality check, here’s why

Why is it important to open at least three different bank accounts?

Singh indicated that it is very important to have at least three separate bank accounts. The three bank accounts should be designated as follows:

expense account : Your spending account should be designated for the money you will spend on needs and wants each month.

investment account : This account should have funds allocated for investment. Investments can include stocks, real estate, investing in a business, etc.

saving account: You should consider saving about 3-12 months of expenses in this account (depending on your risk tolerance) to cover the cost of unexpected job loss or other life event that could impact your income.

the story continues

When all your money is in one bank account, it’s much easier to spend it. “Most of us have a ‘net zero mentality,’ meaning if you have $1,000 in your account, you can spend that money as best you can,” Singh said.

To avoid this habit, Singh recommends following a 75/15/10 strategy when it comes to your money. No more than 75% – or $0.75 per dollar earned – should be allocated to your spending account, 15% should be allocated to your investing account, and 10% should be allocated to your savings account.

By setting up automatic weekly deposits from your spending account to both your investment and savings accounts, you can keep from spending all your money carelessly. If you don’t see that money in your spending account, it becomes much easier to figure out how much you can spend while staying within your means. Following these steps is one way to set yourself up for financial success and a prosperous future.

More from GOBankingRates

This article was originally published on GOBankingRates.com: Jaspreet Singh explains how to organize your finances like rich people

Source: finance.yahoo.com