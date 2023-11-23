Jaspreet Singh /Jaspreet Singh

Whereas building wealth does not happen quickly and easily. Money expert Jaspreet Singh of YouTube channel Minority Mindset fame suggests four steps that will enable anyone at any age to build wealth.

Live below your means and cut expenses

“The easiest way to create wealth is to cut expenses,” Singh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 26.

She wrote, “It could be moving to a smaller house, budgeting your groceries, canceling a subscription, etc. It’s not always glamorous, but living below your means saves you more money than you think.” “

In a post on the Minority Mindset website, Singh also advised that “when money is tight, take a close look at your budget and see where you can trim the fat.”

For example, this includes asking yourself if you really need a Netflix account, the latest iPhone, or a luxury car.

“$50 here and there can definitely add up, you’ll be better off if you can cut across multiple categories,” he wrote. “Imagine if you could cut your bills by $50 in four areas. “That would mean an extra $200 every month to put back into savings.”

invest

In another post, Singh said that one of the most effective ways to build wealth, no matter what age you are, is to invest, “and the sooner you start, the sooner your money can grow!”

save

According to the post, you can start by changing your habits and “adopting good habits is a big part of building wealth.”

You can start practicing this discipline with a savings account and save a part of what you earn.

Also, remember to create an emergency savings account for rainy days.

get out of debt

Singh—and many financial experts—agree that getting out of debt should be one of the first steps you should take.

“The payments you make on the debts you owe keep the money from being used to build wealth – and the sooner you pay off these obligations, the better! ,” according to the post.

Also, it’s a good idea to start with the loan that involves the highest interest.

Once you are debt free it is important to stay out of debt.

