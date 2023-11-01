November 1, 2023
Jason Aldean defends ‘Try It Small Town’, but says he would change the location of the controversial music video


Aldean told CBS Mornings, “I know what the intentions were behind the spot, the video, the lyrics, all of it. And, you know, and I stand by all of that.”

Jason Aldean is opening up about his controversial “Try That in a Small Town” song and music video.

one in New interview with cbs morningThe country star addressed critics who claimed the chart-topping song contained racist and violent overtones, as well as a backlash for shooting its music video at the site of a lynching in her hometown of Columbia, Tennessee in 1927.

Aldean, 46, wondered how audiences found racism in the music video, which includes scenes of vandalism and rioting that appear to have taken place during the 2020 racial injustice protests (but, as some people on TikTok pointed out, some Clips are taken) from stock footage or from protests in other countries).

RELATED: Everything to Know About Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Music Video Controversy

“There were people of all colors doing something in the video. That’s what I don’t understand,” the country artist said. “There were white people. There were black people. I mean, this video didn’t highlight a specific group and say, ‘This is the problem.’ And for anyone who saw it on video, you didn’t look that hard in the video, that’s all I can tell you.”

As far as the video’s filming location – in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where Henry Choate, an 18-year-old black man, was lynched in 1927 – Aldean said he had no information about the incident. There was no prior information.

He said, “But I don’t even go back a hundred years and check the history of a place before shooting.” “This is also where I go every year to get my car tags. This is my county where I live.”

RELATED: Jason Aldean in controversial song ‘Try That in a Small Town’ insists he’s not saying anything that isn’t true.

<p>CBS News</p> <p> Jan Crawford and Jason Aldean on CBS Mornings” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/U_ODF2WtLP_0GcfBcZ5pSg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/ people_218/7b25ebc264c2da81c3886fd328571359″></p> <p>CBS News</p> <p> Jan Crawford and Jason Aldean on CBS Mornings</p> <p>According to the music video’s production company Tacklebox, the courthouse is a popular filming location outside of Nashville. He also cited several music videos and movies that have been filmed there, including the Lifetime original movie<em> move towards holidays</em> Runaway June’s “We Were Rich” music video, with Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer, a Paramount holiday film <em>A Nashville Country Christmas </em>Along with Tanya Tucker <em>hannah montana</em> film.</p> <p>Now aware of the history of the place, Aldean explained <em>cbs morning </em>He “probably won’t” film there again. “But, I don’t think I’ll go back 100 years again and examine the history of this building,” he said. “If you’re in the South, you can probably go to any small town courthouse – you’d be hard-pressed to find a courthouse that hasn’t had some kind of racial issue in the last few years. I mean, it’s just a fact is.”</p> <p>Before releasing “Try That in a Small Town”, Aldean said he expected “the biggest issue of the song” would be its lyrics about guns: “Got a gun that my grandpa gave me / They’d say They are going to score goals one day.”</p> <p>“So, I didn’t expect it to get as much heat as it did,” he said on the program. “And I think it was probably because of the video, even more than the actual song.”</p> <p>RELATED: Jason Aldean Responds to Backlash Over Controversial ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Music Video</p> <p><img class=Source



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The #1 Weight Loss Mistake Most People Make, According to Obesity Doctors | Albany Herald Parade Partner Content

The #1 Weight Loss Mistake Most People Make, According to Obesity Doctors | Albany Herald Parade Partner Content

November 1, 2023
Solana price rises above $40 due to sudden panic in Solana

Solana price rises above $40 due to sudden panic in Solana

November 1, 2023

You may have missed

The #1 Weight Loss Mistake Most People Make, According to Obesity Doctors | Albany Herald Parade Partner Content

The #1 Weight Loss Mistake Most People Make, According to Obesity Doctors | Albany Herald Parade Partner Content

November 1, 2023
Solana price rises above $40 due to sudden panic in Solana

Solana price rises above $40 due to sudden panic in Solana

November 1, 2023
Watch the dark, funny post-apocalyptic winner of a new AI film contest

Watch the dark, funny post-apocalyptic winner of a new AI film contest

November 1, 2023
Disney expects to pay Comcast at least .6 billion to buy Hulu stake, final price tag could be higher

Disney expects to pay Comcast at least $8.6 billion to buy Hulu stake, final price tag could be higher

November 1, 2023
division of ownership

Land Securities Group PLC (LON:LAND) is a favorite among institutional investors, with a stake of 86%.

November 1, 2023
DomaCom in strategic partnership to redefine residential property investment

DomaCom in strategic partnership to redefine residential property investment

November 1, 2023