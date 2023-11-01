Jason Aldean defends ‘Try It Small Town’, but says he would change the location of the controversial music video

Aldean told CBS Mornings, “I know what the intentions were behind the spot, the video, the lyrics, all of it. And, you know, and I stand by all of that.”

Jason Aldean is opening up about his controversial “Try That in a Small Town” song and music video.

one in New interview with cbs morningThe country star addressed critics who claimed the chart-topping song contained racist and violent overtones, as well as a backlash for shooting its music video at the site of a lynching in her hometown of Columbia, Tennessee in 1927.

Aldean, 46, wondered how audiences found racism in the music video, which includes scenes of vandalism and rioting that appear to have taken place during the 2020 racial injustice protests (but, as some people on TikTok pointed out, some Clips are taken) from stock footage or from protests in other countries).

“There were people of all colors doing something in the video. That’s what I don’t understand,” the country artist said. “There were white people. There were black people. I mean, this video didn’t highlight a specific group and say, ‘This is the problem.’ And for anyone who saw it on video, you didn’t look that hard in the video, that’s all I can tell you.”

As far as the video’s filming location – in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where Henry Choate, an 18-year-old black man, was lynched in 1927 – Aldean said he had no information about the incident. There was no prior information.

He said, “But I don’t even go back a hundred years and check the history of a place before shooting.” “This is also where I go every year to get my car tags. This is my county where I live.”

