SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) – The yen fell on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan said it was easing its controls on yields, while the Nikkei index rose after analysts had long seen Considered as the first step towards ending the decline that has been going on since. And controversial policy.

At first glance, the BOJ’s policy announcement seemed absurd, and it caused a sudden decline in the yen.

The BOJ said the 1% cap on benchmark 10-year yields would be an upper bound rather than a hard limit. It maintained a 0% target for yield under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

“The Bank of Japan actually ended the YCC today, and policymakers could bide time on negative interest rates until January,” said Marcel Theliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics.

The change in the upper limit means the BOJ will use the 1% ceiling as a reference point and not aggressively enforce it by buying bonds, Thyliant said.

Stocks also reacted with confusion. Bank shares, which had risen earlier in the day on the prospect of higher rates, fell before rising, with the Topix banking index up 2.4%.

Ten-year bond futures fell 0.46 basis points to 143.78 after the decision, while 10-year JGB yields rose 6 basis points to 0.95%.

While most analysts had predicted no change in policy, investors were in a protective position for some kind of change in YCC policy, which was increasingly misplaced against the backdrop of an hawkish US Federal Reserve and improving domestic growth and inflation. It is visible.

Notably, even though it moved away from the crucial 1% cap on 10-year yields, the BOJ’s forecast for core-core inflation over the next fiscal year was 1.9%, just under the 2% target.

“They have tried to remain as accommodative as possible and have not committed to additional policy changes such as raising rates,” said Naka Matsuzawa, chief macro strategist at Nomura in Tokyo.

“I don’t think it was a disappointment, because it’s still kind of a shift toward normalization. But I think the currency market is seeing the balance between Japan and U.S. rates tilting toward a stronger dollar and a weaker yen “

The yen bore the brunt of that soft signal in the announcement, falling to the weaker side of the key 150-per-dollar mark and slipping away from a nearly two-week high of 148.81 overnight. Last time it was traded around 150.16 per dollar.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6%, with an index of value stocks such as banks up 0.6%, outpaced by a 0.45% rise for growth stocks, which are mainly tech names.

The Nikkei 225 stock average, with a heavy weighting to technology stocks, rose a modest 0.2%.

(Reporting by Japan and Asia market teams, Writing by Vidya Ranganathan, Editing by Lincoln Feist)

