Japan's wholesale inflation slows sharply as cost pressures ease

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Japanese wholesale inflation fell below 1% in October for the first time in 2-1/2-years, data showed on Monday, a sign that cost-effectiveness pressures have eased prices. Were increasing. A wide range of goods were beginning to fade.

Analysts say the slowdown in commodity-led inflation is in line with Bank of Japan projections, and highlights whether wages and household spending will rise enough to fuel a demand-driven rise in consumer prices.

“Wholesale inflation has moderated as previous declines in raw material and energy costs filtered through to domestic business-to-business prices,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

He said the impact of government subsidies to curb gasoline and utility bills is likely to lead to a slowdown in consumer inflation by the end of the fiscal year ending March 2024.

“But the pace of the slowdown in consumer inflation will be modest as labor shortages and higher wages will weigh down service prices,” he said.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 0.8% in October from a year earlier, a roughly 0.9% gain. The average matches market forecasts, but falls significantly short of 2.2. % increase in September.

The data showed that wholesale inflation declined for the 10th consecutive month with the year-on-year growth rate falling below 1% for the first time since February 2021.

The data showed the slowdown was driven by a decline in prices of lumber, chemicals and steel products, highlighting the impact of declining global commodity costs.

The rise in wholesale inflation has prompted many Japanese companies to place higher costs on homes, a trend that led the BOJ to upgrade its inflation forecasts in its quarterly projections released in October.

The BOJ has said such cost-push inflation will end, and should be replaced by price growth driven by strong domestic demand, considering ending ultra-low interest rates.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said Japan is making steady progress toward meeting the bank’s 2% target, indicating that the conditions for exiting ultra-easy policy are gradually easing.

