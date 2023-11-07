Japan’s wages, consumer spending lead to decline in test of BOJ policy

A woman points at high prices of fruits at a market in Tokyo, Japan on March 3, 2023. Reuters/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo Get licensing rights

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Japan’s real wages fell for an 18th month in September, while consumer spending continued a one-month decline, as rising prices erode households’ purchasing power, and workers clamor for higher wages. Pressure from groups is likely to increase. increases.

Financial markets around the world pay close attention to wage trends in the world’s third-largest economy. The Bank of Japan views sustainable wage growth as a prerequisite for ending its ultra-loose monetary stimulus.

Data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed that inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of consumer purchasing power, fell 2.4% in September from a year earlier, compared with a revised 2.8% decline from a month earlier. Was.

The consumer inflation rate officials use to calculate real wages, which includes fresh food prices but excludes rent equivalent to that of owners, slowed to 3.6%, the lowest since September last year.

Still, nominal wage growth was 1.2% in September after a 0.8% decline in August and was only slightly better than July.

Major companies agreed to an average pay increase of 3.58% this year, the highest increase in 30 years. The wages of average Japanese workers have remained roughly stagnant since the asset-bubble burst in the early 1990s until this year.

Rengo, Japan’s largest labor union, is expected to demand a wage increase of 5% or more, while UA Zensen, the largest industrial union, will seek a 6% wage increase in talks early next year.

However, some economists are not optimistic about the prospects for a recovery in consumption.

“Nominal wage increases from this year’s spring labor talks are typically reflected by the end of August, so there’s no reason for increases from that point,” said Shunsuke Kobayashi, chief economist at Mizuho Securities.

Furthermore, even if higher wages are negotiated for next year, there is a risk of inflation rising again if the government does not increase existing fuel and electricity subsidies, Kobayashi said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government last week unveiled a 17 trillion yen ($113.72 billion) economic stimulus package, including a 40,000 yen ($267.58) cut in per capita annual income tax and other taxes and 70,000 yen payments to low-income households Is.

Special payments declined 6% year-on-year in September following a revised 6.3% decline in August. The indicator remains volatile twice a year in the months outside the bonus season of November and January and June to August.

The data showed base wage growth rose 1.4% year-on-year in September, up from a revised 1.2% last month.

Overtime wages, a measure of business activity, rose 0.7% year-on-year in September, after a revised 0.2% gain in August.

lazy spending

Separate data on Tuesday showed household spending fell 2.8% in September from a year earlier, ending seven straight months of decline. This was roughly in line with the average market forecast of a 2.7% decline.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, household spending rose 0.3%, compared with an expected 0.4% decline.

A government official said expenditure on eating out, transport and automobiles has increased due to increased outings, while expenditure on food, accommodation, furniture and household goods has declined partly due to rising prices. .

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Robert Birsel and Sri Navaratnam

