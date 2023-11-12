Japan's US corporate bond sales bring risks: Credit Weekly

breadcrumb trail link

Credit managers are eagerly awaiting data this coming week that will show whether the Japanese’s withdrawal from US corporate bonds in August was a blip or the start of a trend.

Author of the article:

Bloomberg News

Neal Callanan and Lisa Lee

Published on November 11, 2023 • 5 min read

dbv15krw(nlpvpqbvz3s51o}_media_dl_1.png Bloomberg RSS

article content

(Bloomberg) — Credit managers are eagerly awaiting data this coming week that will show whether the Japanese retreat from U.S. corporate bonds in August was a blip or the start of a trend.

Government bond yields in Japan have risen in recent months as speculation grows that the country’s central bank will step back from its super easy monetary policy. This may prompt investors there to take money home to take advantage of higher returns.

Advertisement 2

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

This content is reserved for subscribers only

Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.

Featured articles by Barbara Schecter, Jo O’Connor, Gabriel Friedman, Victoria Wells and others.

Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada from one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition for viewing, sharing and commenting on any device.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword.

Subscribe to unlock more articles

Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.

Featured articles by Barbara Schecter, Jo O’Connor, Gabriel Friedman, Victoria Wells and others.

Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada from one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition for viewing, sharing and commenting on any device.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword.

Register to unlock more articles

Create an account or sign in to continue your reading experience.

Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors.

article content

article content

Such a move by Japanese investors, traditionally one of the biggest buyers of US corporates, could reduce liquidity in the global market and increase the risk of volatility. Demand for U.S. company loans from Asian investors, including Japan, has already declined significantly in recent months, according to two bankers who were not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

The latest Treasury Department data showed Japanese investors sold a record net $17.2 billion of U.S. corporate debt in August, as the highest hedging costs in more than 20 years make the securities less attractive.

According to Steve Caprio, head of European and US credit strategy at Deutsche Bank AG, “In many ways, the risk to investment grade credit is that the BOJ normalizes policy before the next US recession.” “Japanese inflows have widened investment grade credit spreads, which were limited during the previous selloff. But if the BOJ normalizes policy, this flow could slow significantly when it is most needed.

Lower demand from deep-pocketed investors for blue-chip loans is likely to increase borrowing costs for U.S. corporations, which already face the highest financing costs since the financial crisis. According to the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index, yields have risen to 6.07%, the highest level seen in 2009. Two years ago they were below 2%.

top stories

Get the latest headlines, breaking news and columns.

By signing up you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc.

Thanks for signing up!

A welcome email is about to arrive. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder.

The next issue of Top Stories will be in your inbox soon.

We encountered a problem signing you up. Please try again

article content

Advertisement 3

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

Still, “any reduction in foreign purchases must be viewed in the context of the public market debt space which is shrinking due to lower issuance levels and a decline in market share for private debt,” said Chris O’Brien, head of fixed income at Federated Hermes Inc. Chief Fraser Lundy said. in London. “The technicals are likely to remain robust given the current market environment.”

At least one major Japanese investor has cut his allocation to new CLO deals by more than 70%, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, as the pullback also pushed up collateralized debt obligations as their Returns in the domestic market are becoming increasingly attractive.

Currency hedging costs also factor into that decision, making domestic bonds even more attractive, the person said, while the dollar’s strength means the value of their CLO holdings has increased in local currency, making extras less attractive. It is done.

While Japanese investors have sold off corporate bonds, they bought the most US sovereign bonds in September in six months, partly because many insurers are now considering buying the securities on an unhedged basis. For example, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company may promote holdings in foreign bonds, which are not hedged against currency fluctuations.

Advertisement 4

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

Read more: Buy Sumitomo Life, other assets to avoid foreign debt

High yields from US bonds remain attractive to some credit buyers, although “there is a group of investors who are waiting to get out of underwater hedged bond purchases that they will have to hold to maturity,” said a senior partner at the council. Brad Setser said. on foreign relations which researches capital flows and financial vulnerabilities.

“The big ‘bid’ of the past was a hedged bid, and I don’t expect that to come back – but I also don’t see signs of a rush to liquidate legacy bond holdings at present.”

week in review

Treasuries fell on Thursday after one of the worst 30-year bond auctions in the last decade and hawkish comments on interest rates from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Traders were having difficulty settling trades in the $26 trillion Treasury market, more than a day after the cyber attack on ICBC.

WeWork Inc.’s first appearance in bankruptcy court began the process of deciding how creditors should divide the remains of a once high-flying company that can no longer pay more than $4 billion.

Partners Group Holding AG is set to finance its potential purchase of Rosen Group with bank funding, striking a blow to private credit funds keen to support the deal.

UBS Group AG’s sale of additional Tier 1 bonds, the first since Credit Suisse rocked the market with a historic writedown, attracted bids of nearly 10 times the offered debt.

After allowing two of the world’s largest property developers to default, Chinese authorities are attempting to prevent a third industry giant from getting caught up in the issue. Oaktree Capital Group LLC continues to look for opportunities in China’s debt market, co-chairman Howard Marks said, although global investors remain concerned about the country’s investment potential.

Sculptor Capital Management is buying more debt from AccorInvest Group SA, positioning itself as a major lender ahead of refinancing.

The private equity buyer of Adevinta ASA is making progress in negotiations on the acquisition of the company, which would be one of the largest buyouts of the year.

Private equity firms are increasingly leaning on businesses outside traditional buyout strategies and paying more attention to costs as they grapple with a prolonged dealmaking slowdown.

U.S. banks are lending less to businesses as lending standards tighten and demand weakens after the Federal Reserve raised 11 interest rates, suggesting credit contracts could slow economic growth.

DoubleLine Capital is making its most aggressive bet on high-quality corporate bonds in years, betting that the highest yields since the global financial crisis will offset the risks posed by an economic downturn.

Advertisement 5

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

on the move

Oaktree Capital Management acquired Apollo Global Management Inc. has appointed Olivia Guthorn, former managing director of

Manulife Financial Corp. appointed David Loh as head of capital markets at HSBC Securities Canada.

Banco Santander SA has recruited UBS Group AG’s Grant Byzek for a senior leveraged finance trading role.

Moody’s Investors Service promoted Anna Arsov to global head of private credit as part of the creation of a new franchise within the company that will focus on that sector.

Brazilian hedge fund Vineland Capital, co-founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Andre Laporte, has appointed head of credit risk at Banco Santander SA’s local asset-management unit as it expands its credit business.

Elinor Capital Management, the budding distressed-debt hedge fund, is in the process of hiring a former Atestor Capital LLP trader.

-With assistance from Olivia Raimonde and Josyana Joshua.

article content

Share this article on your social networks

notes

Source: www.bing.com