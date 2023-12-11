Japan's Toho buys 25 percent stake in fifth season for $225 million

Japanese studio Toho, the US-based independent studio best known for creating hit series for Apple TV+, has taken a $225 million stake in the fifth season. separation and max’s tokyo vice, The new partners unveiled the deal on Monday, saying it would allow the fifth season to “continue expanding its wide range of premium content.” Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM will retain majority ownership in the fifth season, while Toho will become a 25 percent owner and Endeavor Group Holdings will continue as a strategic shareholder.

The deal was unveiled by Fifth Season co-CEOs Graham Taylor and Chris Rice and Toho president Hiro Matsuoka, who said the agreement will create new opportunities for collaboration between CJ ENM, Fifth Season and Toho, while “reinforcing”[ing] The development of the fifth season as a major global studio incorporating Eastern and Western cultures. The new partners will collaborate on both global content and new titles produced in Japan, while “the creative efforts resulting from these collaborations will benefit from the fifth season’s strong global distribution network.”

The fifth season, previously known as Endeavor Content, was established by Hollywood power agency Endeavor in 2017 to boost the group’s content production business. But Endeavor was forced to sell the organization in 2021 after lengthy negotiations with the WGA in a battle over packaging rights. Korea’s CJ ENM stepped in as a buyer later that year, taking an 80 percent stake in the production banner in a deal valued at $785 million.

Toho, one of Japan’s longest-running entertainment conglomerates, is currently having a great run at the American box office. godzilla minus oneThe acclaimed 37th installment of the monster franchise, which has grossed $25.3 million since its December 1 release – an all-time record for a Japanese live-action film in North America.

Taylor and Rice said in a joint statement, “Strategic partnerships are a core part of our DNA, and we are excited to pursue discussions with a company as successful, prosperous, and aligned with our goals and values ​​as Toho. ” “With their collaboration, along with the great partnership with CJ ENM and Endeavor, the fifth season is better positioned than ever to delight audiences around the world with a wide slate of high-quality content.”

“We are thrilled to have Toho, Japan’s largest entertainment company, as our partner at a time when Season Five is making significant progress as a global leading studio,” said Koo Chang-gun, CEO of CJ ENM.

Together separation And tokyo viceThe fifth season goes to Hulu nine complete strangers Starring Nicole Kidman and Hulu life and beth The two are also currently in production on their season 2 – starring Amy Schumer. New series included in production war chief Starring Jason Momoa, woman in the lake Directed by Sundance Award winner Alma Har’el and starring Natalie Portman, and Sawant Starring Jessica Chastain. In addition to its own productions, Fifth Season also handles global distribution for the series’ library. to kill eve, The Morning Show, normal peopleAnd night manager, which recently announced its sequel. In favor of its film, the studio is currently in theaters eileen Directed by William Oldroyd and starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway. Upcoming features of the studio include nonce With a cast led by Vince Vaughn, from director Stephen Chbosky, and Birthday From writer-director Jan Komasa, starring Diane Lane and Mckenna Grace.

The fifth season was advised on the Toho deal by The Rhine Group, which acted as exclusive financial advisor, and O’Melveny as legal advisor.

Source: www.hollywoodreporter.com