Japan's stock markets are rising. Will 'zombie' companies be a threat?

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 03: Zombies perform on the red carpet for the ‘Resident Evil: Retribution’ World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on September 3, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan.

Adam Pretty | Getty Images Entertainment | getty images

These are businesses that are unprofitable and struggling to stay afloat. They may be able to pay operating costs like salaries, rent or make interest payments on loans, but they do not have additional capital to invest and grow the business or to pay off the principal.

Japan has a long-standing “zombie” problem, said William Pesek, author of the book “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades.”

This is coming to light now as the Bank of Japan is widely expected to raise interest rates this year – for the first time since 2007.

Increasing borrowing costs would put these zombie companies at risk of bankruptcy and bailouts, which could have a widespread impact on the economy due to job losses.

In the context of Japan, the term was first used in the 1990s following the asset bubble and subsequent collapse, where banks continued to support companies that would otherwise have gone bankrupt.

According to Pesek, by the end of 2023, there will be approximately 250,000 companies in Japan that are technically zombie businesses.

“Over the last 11 years, we’ve seen about a 30% increase in the number of corpses,” Pesek told CNBC’s Martin Soong on “Squawk Box Asia” in an interview on January 29.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the problem of “zombification,” with the number of zombie firms in Japan expected to increase by nearly a third between 2021 and 2022, Pesek said in a column for Asia Times on Jan. 25.

His view is supported by market research company Teikoku Databank, which said in a November report that zombie companies have been on the rise since the coronavirus outbreak, according to Google Translate.

The report said the number of “zombie companies” is set to exceed the number of corporate bankruptcies filed in Japan by 30 times in 2023, largely due to “zero-zero” loans that are virtually interest-free and unsecured.

Teikoku’s research showed that by the end of September 2022, about 2.45 million loans had been distributed to support small and medium-sized enterprises, amounting to about 43 trillion yen.

The Japan Times reported in May that the country’s program to provide “virtually interest- and collateral-free loans” to small businesses during the pandemic helped keep them afloat, and supported the local economy.

“But the aid program has led to an increase in the number of ‘zombie’ companies that would otherwise be unable to continue operating,” the report said.

However, Pesek said many companies were “barely breathing” even before the pandemic hit.

In his Asia Times column, he cited Warren Buffett’s famous observation that “Only when the tide goes out do you realize who is swimming naked.”

COVID exposed “an unhealthy degree of decline among Japan’s corporate lords,” Pesek wrote.

Despite this, the so-called tide did not go out due to the BOJ’s “epic liquidity program” since 2013.

This allowed companies to more easily tap into the “waves of free cash flowing from the BOJ,” Pesek said, and not have to restructure, innovate or take risks.

In his interview with CNBC, Pesek said that the BOJ basically encouraged companies to avoid failing, so as to maintain full employment in the country.

He acknowledged the need to reform corporate governance but pointed out that the BOJ is “putting more and more money into the system.”

“It’s not that things are changing that much in terms of structure. They’re changing because of a lot of money in the system. You take that money out, the tide goes away in the Warren Buffett sense.”

Under the leadership of BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, the central bank has already changed its stance on its yield curve control policy.

Most analysts expect the BOJ to exit its negative interest rate policy sometime in 2024, with market consensus pointing to an April move.

Pesek told CNBC that many foreign strategists are looking at Japan “through the traditional lens of economics and monetary science,” but pointed out that Japan has had zero or negative interest rates for more than 20 years.

As such, he questioned whether Japan’s financial system could now move away from quantitative easing and withstand rate hikes.

Raising rates would mean that these interest-free loans that zombie companies have come to rely on would face higher borrowing costs, which could push these companies to the brink of collapse.

Japan’s stock markets are also testing new highs through 2023, and higher interest rates could put a halt to the bullish run. “If you’re Governor Ueda… you’re also looking at the Nikkei rally right now, so does the BOJ really want to be the spoiler to prevent the Nikkei from having its best bull run in 30 years?” Pesek said.

In such a situation, the BOJ will face a difficult decision at its monetary policy meeting in March and April, he said.

While some are expecting the BOJ to move away from its negative interest rate policy by March, Pesek is less optimistic.

While there are concerns about the widespread impact of zombie firms in the world’s third-largest economy, analysts at Julius Baer have a different view.

Bhaskar Lakshminarayan, CIO and head of investment management in Asia at Julius Baer, ​​believes that zombie companies are mostly small companies.

Large-cap businesses have large amounts of cash on their balance sheets, he said, and it is these larger businesses that attract investors to Japanese markets.

Large cap companies are widely believed to have market capitalizations of $10 billion or more, but it was not immediately clear what Julius Baer’s benchmark for large caps was.

Apparently having large amounts of cash means companies will be able to pay interest on their debt, even if interest rates rise.

In its outlook for 2024, Julius Baer highlighted that Japanese companies have a cash-to-market capitalization ratio of 21%. That compares with 7% for U.S. companies, according to the Swiss private bank.

The cash-to-market capitalization ratio is a measure of liquidity for companies – businesses with higher ratios are considered more financially stable.

With more cash to use, these large cap companies may have more room to grow their return on equity.

Julius Baer reports that corporate buybacks for Japanese companies as a percentage of their market cap are 0.7%–1.4%, while for the US it is 2%–3.5%.

This could mean that cash on the balance sheets could also be deployed for Japanese companies to launch buybacks, which could act as a catalyst for their share prices.

Source: www.cnbc.com