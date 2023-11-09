Japan’s Sony profits fall due to long Hollywood strike

TOKYO (AP) – Sony’s profit fell 29% in July-September from a year earlier, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company said Thursday, as losses from a strike in the film sector offset gains from a favorable exchange rate. .

Tokyo-based Sony Corp reported quarterly profit totaled 200 billion yen ($1.3 billion), down from 282 billion yen a year earlier.

Quarterly sales rose 11% to 2.7 trillion yen ($18 billion), driven by gains in video games, image sensor and music operations and weakness in its financial and entertainment technology services.

The long strike by actors and screenwriters took a heavy toll on Sony’s film business. An agreement was reached late Wednesday, ending the longest strike ever by film and television actors.

Sony executives welcomed the deal, but cautioned against expecting immediate improvement in profits because marketing costs were expected to increase once more films began moving through the pipeline for theatrical release.

The three-year contract still must be approved by the board of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and its members in the coming days. But union leaders announced the end of the strike at 12:01 am late Thursday night.

According to Sony, the maker of PlayStation game machines, Spider-Man movies and Aibo the robotic dog, some of the losses from the strike were offset by a favorable exchange rate.

The Japanese yen has been falling recently, trading at around 150 yen to the dollar, and the weaker yen is a plus for exporters like Sony when they repatriate their overseas earnings.

Sony said it has sold 40 million PlayStation 5 video game consoles so far. In its music unit, recent top-grossing releases include Travis Scott’s “Utopia”, SZA’s “SOS” album and Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House”.

Sony raised its full-year profit forecast to 880 billion yen ($5.8 billion) from an earlier forecast of 860 billion yen ($5.7 billion). This is less than the profit of 1 trillion yen recorded last year.

Yuri Kageyama

