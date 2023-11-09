TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group Corp. suffered a huge loss in the July-September quarter as its technology investments, notably office-sharing company WeWork, declined.

Tokyo-based SoftBank’s loss last quarter totaled 931 billion yen ($6.2 billion), reversing a profit of 3 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank has a huge investment portfolio and has erratic financial results that fluctuate with market trends.

This is highlighted by the troubles of WeWork, which this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid turmoil in the US commercial real estate market as the pandemic caused vacancies to rise in major cities such as New York and San Francisco .

SoftBank owns about 80% of WeWork.

SoftBank’s chief financial officer, Yoshimitsu Goto, tried to allay investors’ concerns, stressing in an online news conference that the company is still strong overall, is making cautious investment decisions and plans to move forward. She is making.

He said WeWork’s troubles were “regrettable”. SoftBank will study what went wrong and try to do better with its future Vision Fund investments, Goto said.

SoftBank’s financial loss related to WeWork totaled 234 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in the July-September quarter, according to the company, which was the first telecom operator to bring the iPhone to Japan.

Goto cited the recent IPO on Nasdaq of British semiconductor and software design company Arm, which SoftBank acquired in 2016, as an example of optimistic growth.

The listing did not directly impact SoftBank’s earnings results, but a profit of $47 billion was recorded in the form of capital surplus.

SoftBank’s quarterly sales were little changed, rising to 1.67 trillion yen ($11 billion) from 1.61 trillion yen. The company does not give forecasts for the entire year.

SoftBank owned significant stakes in Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet, but sold them off a few years ago. SoftBank has also sold its stake in Uber to weather tough times, and dramatically reduced its stake in Chinese e-commerce and technology company Alibaba.

SoftBank Group Corp shares rose 1.1% on Thursday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

,

Yuri Kageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com