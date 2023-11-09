text size

Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group said on Thursday it suffered a net loss of $6.2 billion in the three months to September, as its bets on start-ups continue to struggle.

The company’s Vision Funds, meanwhile, suffered a quarterly pre-tax loss of 258.9 billion yen ($1.71 billion), after seeing a profit of 61 billion yen in the April-June quarter.

SoftBank was also held responsible in anticipation of the bankruptcy of WeWork, an office-space start-up that left costly lessons for SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son who had invested heavily in the firm.

Overall, SoftBank Group said its quarterly loss widened to 931 billion yen ($6.2 billion), compared with a profit of 3.0 trillion yen a year earlier, when the company profited from the sale of shares in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Was.

Its quarterly sales were 1.67 trillion yen, compared with 1.6 trillion yen in the same period last year.

The company raised $4.6 billion by listing British chip designer ARM on Nasdaq in September.

But ARM remains a subsidiary of SoftBank and the transaction did not immediately impact loss or profit figures, although it strengthened the group’s overall financial position, the company said.

SoftBank Group did not release an annual forecast.

Despite the tough data, SoftBank Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto maintained an optimistic tone, insisting that the Vision Funds’ performance had been steadily improving despite the downturn seen during the pandemic that caused global economic disruption.

“I hope you will see once again that the worst is over for our company,” Goto said at a news conference.

But “the environment remains critical,” he said.

He reiterated SoftBank’s commitment to artificial intelligence development.

He said WeWork’s bankruptcy would have no new impact on SoftBank’s financial reports, but acknowledged it had been a costly lesson after pouring in nearly $14 billion.

He said, “This was very unfortunate. As a company we accept this outcome and we have to learn from this lesson.”

As for his son’s responsibility at WeWork, Goto said: “It’s important that he uses this experience and gives his all to improve the Vision Fund.”

The yen’s depreciation against the dollar has also hit SoftBank Group’s international investments, Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda told AFP ahead of the official announcement.

“The overall investment climate during the latest quarter was negative,” he said.

But SoftBank has a variety of investments that can quickly change their values, Yasuda said.

SoftBank’s Goto also said that many of its investments are struggling in the tough market environment and are not yet showing their full potential, including a late-stage portfolio of about $29 billion.

Source: www.barrons.com