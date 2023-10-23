Japan’s ruling party loses special election in blow to Kishida

(Bloomberg) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined his plan to return some tax revenue to the public, extend more aid money to low-income people and increase energy subsidies in a speech a day after his party lost a special election. .

“By returning part of the additional tax revenue received through development, we will reduce the burden of rising prices on the people,” he said in Parliament on Monday. He said he has ordered ruling party officials to quickly consider the details.

He said subsidies for gasoline, electricity and domestic gas, which were previously extended through the end of the year, would be continued until the spring.

Kishida’s long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party suffered a decisive defeat in a special election on Sunday and barely won another. The result was a new blow to the prime minister, whose public support has fallen to his lowest since taking office two years ago, and complicated his decision about whether to call an early general election.

Polls show voters are dissatisfied with the steps Kishida has taken so far to prevent inflation, even though he has limited price increases to more than one percent. The planned tax cuts — which he stressed would be a temporary measure as wage growth has fallen behind inflation — are an attempt to take a different step.

Ruling party officials on Friday said the tax cut could take the form of a uniform rebate regardless of income and could be for a period of one year.

While the prime minister is not required to call an election until 2025, his unpopularity could mean he struggles to control powerful factions within his party, and his job as LDP leader could be for a year. Can be in danger in less than 10 minutes.

He told reporters before the speech that he was not thinking of holding general elections and would focus on important matters.

In Sunday’s special elections, the LDP lost an upper house seat on Shikoku island and retained a lower house seat in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki. Both constituencies were previously held by the ruling party.

Support for Kishida’s cabinet fell to 29% from 37% in September in a poll conducted by the Asahi newspaper on October 14–15, the lowest level since he took office two years ago. Several other media polls have also shown his approval rating at its weakest ever.

Japan reported on Friday that the pace of inflation fell below 3% in September for the first time in more than a year. Despite the easing of price pressures, the Bank of Japan will likely revise down its consumer inflation forecasts for this year and next when board members gather at the end of the month.

The data showed that existing gas and electricity subsidies alone helped reduce overall inflation by 0.98 per cent. Government gasoline subsidies are an additional factor reducing inflation.

Kishida said his government would consider the issue of ride-sharing amid a shortage of drivers due to Japan’s aging population.

–With assistance from Yuki Hagiwara.

(Updated with more background in fifth paragraph.)

