Japan’s Nintendo profits boost as game sales from hit Super Mario movie soar

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo on Tuesday reported an 18% rise in net profit for its first fiscal half as sales continued to be boosted by the popularity of its hit Super Mario movie and its software for various new video games.

Nintendo Co’s April-September profit, which did not impact quarterly results, totaled about 271.3 billion yen ($1.8 billion), up from 230 billion yen a year earlier. Sales rose 21% to 796 billion yen ($5.3 billion).

Demand for Nintendo Switch game software remained strong, getting a healthy boost from the movie, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” starring the jumping plumber.

Nintendo said that among the games that sold well as a result of the film was “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”, which sold 3.2 million units during the period, with cumulative sales of 57 million games.

This year’s Super Mario film is one of the best-selling animation films on record, second only to “Frozen II” and the top animation film based on video games.

The popularity of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” game, released in May, also helped boost the results. The latest in the hit action-adventure series, it sold 19.5 million units worldwide.

Hardware sales reached 6.84 million machines, including various Switch models, up from 6.68 million the previous year, bringing total cumulative sales to 132.5 million.

Nintendo expects to sell 15 million machines for the fiscal year through March 2024, including sales during the crucial Christmas and New Year shopping season.

Before the holidays, Nintendo is planning to release “Super Mario RPG” game software and a Pokémon game.

Nintendo’s software sales increased from 95 million to 97 million games in the half of the fiscal year.

Also popular in its recent game lineup was “Pikmin 4”, which went on sale in July. Nintendo is urging every household to purchase multiple Switch consoles, not just one, so families and friends can play together.

Kyoto-based Nintendo last month began sales of “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” the first entirely new Super Mario series game played in side-scrolling mode in more than a decade.

It is expected to get a boost from other software manufacturers releasing games for Nintendo machines. Nintendo said, “We will work to empower the platform by complementing existing titles with a constant stream of new titles and add-on content.”

Nintendo raised its full-year profit forecast to 420 billion yen ($2.8 billion), up from a forecast of 340 billion yen ($2.3 billion) given in May. The new estimate is still 3% lower than what was recorded last fiscal year, when home entertainment companies like Nintendo benefited from people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weak yen, which boosts Japanese exporters’ overseas earnings, is another plus for a company like Nintendo. He said he expected the US dollar to trade at 130 yen to 140 JPY. The US dollar has been trading around 150 yen recently.

,

Yuri Kageyama https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com