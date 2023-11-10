By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday, leading to overnight losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish stance followed disappointing earnings in heavyweight stocks SoftBank Group and Sony. There was a decline.

The Nikkei fell 1% to 32,319.51 by 0200 GMT, with 160 of its 225 components falling, 63 rising and two trading flat.

Broad topics slipped 0.73%

Overnight, the Fed chief said policymakers are “not confident” that policy is still restrictive enough to control inflation, causing 10-year US Treasury yields to rise 13 basis points to 4.654%.

This pushed the dollar to 151.39 yen, but the overall Japanese market remained unchanged.

“There’s really no such thing as a ‘weak yen means no growth in exporters’ earnings,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Instead it is the rise in US yields on the back of the weaker yen that is troubling investors.”

Growth stocks fell sharply, with the Topix sub-index of stocks falling 0.87%, while the value stocks sub-index declined 0.57%.

Several big tech names also sold off after disappointing earnings, with startup investor SoftBank Group’s 7.6% decline making it the Nikkei’s biggest faller. Sony Group lost 2.72%.

Nintendo slipped 2.88% as investors took profits after two days of a sharp rally on strong earnings and game sales.

Financial results left a wide gap between the session’s biggest winners and losers, with engineering company JGC and camera maker Nikon 7731.T> each falling more than 10%, while chemical company Resonac rose more than 10%. Went.

Japanese earnings season reaches its peak on Friday, with chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron including about 650 reporting, mostly ending on Tuesday of next week. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source