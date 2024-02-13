Japan's Nikkei reached its highest level in 34 years. cnn business

Tokyo Reuters –

Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a new 34-year high on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend, with tech-related stocks and strong corporate earnings supporting the benchmark stock index.

The Nikkei rose 2.89% to 37,963.97, its highest level above 38,000 since January 1990. Broader Topics rose 2.12%.

Chip-sector giant Tokyo Electron rose 13.33%, making it the day’s best performer.

SoftBank Group Corp rose 6.27%, boosted by a rally in semiconductor developer ARM Holding, in which SoftBank owns 90%.

Among other top gainers, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc gained 11% and 10.82%, respectively.

Japanese equities were also boosted by a strong performance on Wall Street and a weaker yen, which increased the value of overseas revenues for exporters.

The yen traded around 149.47 per dollar during the session.

“We have raised our outlook for Japanese equities in 2024 (from 2,500 to 2,650 for the Topix, from 35,000 to 37,000 for the Nikkei 225), taking into account changes in macroeconomic conditions, including the weakening of the yen at the start of the year. and structural progress. Improvement,” JPMorgan analysts wrote in a research note earlier this month.

Of the 225 components of the index, 196 advanced while 26 declined.

As the Nikkei heads towards its all-time high, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report due later on Tuesday will be in focus.

“Nikkei movements have been more closely linked to the yen recently,” said Charu Chanana, head of currency strategy, which suggests that any yen strength on the back of the US CPI release today, or signs of verbal intervention, will be a major hit for the Nikkei. “Can disrupt the rally.” At Saxo Markets.

Otsuka Holdings was among the decliners, falling 5.05% after the company said its experimental drug failed to meet primary late-stage trial targets in treating exacerbations associated with dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

