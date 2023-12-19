By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average edged higher in the morning session on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an imminent policy decision from the Bank of Japan (BOJ), with their focus on whether the central bank When will negative interest rates be removed?

The Nikkei rose 0.15% to 32,808.70 by 0210 GMT, after swinging several times between small gains and losses.

Broader topics slipped 0.21%.

“It’s the calm before the storm – that’s the state of the market,” said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Everything depends on the BOJ. Ultimately, that’s where the focus should be, it’s going to be exactly that kind of day.”

The BOJ has no set time for announcing its policy decision, but most recently that time has come at 12:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT), when the stock market reopens from its afternoon recess.

Although economists do not expect an imminent policy change, policymakers are laying the groundwork for an exit from negative rates, and some traders are wary of any move at the January meeting.

The BOJ also has a tendency to surprise. In July, it suddenly loosened its grip on long-term borrowing costs, and then unexpectedly further eased those yield curve controls in October.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda held a press conference at 03:30 pm local time, half an hour after the stock market closed.

Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields rose 2 basis points to 0.68% on Tuesday ahead of the policy announcement.

The yen strengthened slightly to 142.48 per dollar, though that was well short of Thursday’s 5 1/2-month peak of 140.95.

Exporter stocks, which are sensitive to exchange rate fluctuations, were generally weak. Toyota Motor fell 0.44% and Mazda lost 0.72%. Sony Group sank 1.03%.

Nippon Steel fell 3.24% after the steelmaker struck a deal to buy US Steel for $14.9 billion at a 142% premium.

That made iron and steel the worst performer among the 33 industry groups on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, falling 1.65%.

Airlines and railways were not far behind, falling more than 1.4% each.

At the other end, chip-related stocks outperformed on the Nikkei, making up three of the index’s top four supports.

Chip-test equipment giant Tokyo Electron added 36 index points, leading the pack with a gain of 1.52%. Lasertec was also in the group with a 3.5% jump, as was Advantest, which rose 1.07%.

Another major support was Uniqlo store owner Fast Retailing, which is particularly heavily weighted on the Nikkei. Shares rose 0.82%.

Of Nikkei’s 225 components, 78 rose against 143 decline, while four declined. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source