December 11, 2023
By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average pulled back on Monday from a one-month low touched last week, after the yen retreated from a four-month peak and Wall Street raised bets on a soft landing for the U.S. came. economy.

The Nikkei was up 1.6% at 32,817.61 at the afternoon break, in a broader rally that saw 201 of the benchmark’s 225 components rise compared with 24 decliners.

Broader Topics rose 1.38%.

The gains in the Nikkei came after the index’s worst weekly performance since mid-September last week, which included a 3.4% decline compared with Thursday and Friday as the yen strengthened, cutting into the value of exporters’ overseas sales. Hui.

“The rally is extremely broad, (but) we can clearly see that a large part of it is a natural rebound from last week’s huge decline,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“That’s probably the biggest factor.”

The yen weakened to 145.47 per dollar on Monday, having strengthened at 141.60 late last week.

US stocks – and particularly high-tech stocks – rose on Friday after strong monthly jobs data boosted speculation that the economy will avoid a recession.

Heavyweight chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron was Nikkei’s biggest support, adding 76 points with a jump of 3.42%. Chip-testing machinery maker Advantest gained 2.44%.

Exporters rose, with Toyota Motor and Nissan up 0.93% and 3.1% respectively. Sony shares rose 1.8% and Nintendo shares rose 1.5%.

Energy stocks outperformed after a jump in crude oil prices, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange sub-index of stocks gaining 2.28%. The outlook for higher fuel costs sank airlines, with the sub-index slipping 0.28%.

The biggest gainer among the 33 TSE industry groups was the Electric and Gas Utilities sub-index, which rose 4.1%, led by Tokyo Electric Power Co., which rose 12.61%. Power generator shares continued their multi-day climb to eight. -This year is at its peak amid expectations of the soon restart of the world’s largest Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

