TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street’s decline in the previous session and curbing risk appetite due to caution ahead of central bank meetings domestically and in the United States. But had an impact.

The Nikkei fell 0.95% to 30,696.96, while the broader Topix slipped 1.04% to 2,231.24.

Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department, said: “The Nikkei fell over the weekend as the Dow Jones declined. And investors were hesitant to buy stocks as they waited for policy decisions at central bank meetings in the U.S. and Japan ” At IwaiCosmo Securities.

“In addition, investors wanted to wait for a more corporate outlook to be announced as some companies were heavily sold off after disclosing disappointing outlooks.”

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.12% and the S&P 500 lost 0.48% as investors digested a busy week of mixed earnings and economic data that appeared to support a “higher for a longer period” interest rate scenario. Happened.

The Bank of Japan began its two-day policy meeting on Monday under growing pressure to move further away from its controversial bond yield controls, as the 10-year bond yield nears the bank’s policy cap of 1%.

The US Federal Reserve will keep its key interest rate on hold on November 1 and may wait longer than before before cutting it, according to economists in a Reuters poll, as the central bank’s message of higher rates for a longer period of time was emphasized. Is increasing.

Among individual shares, Hino Motors fell 18.67% to 435.2 yen, slightly above the low of its daily range, after the automaker marked an annual net loss, replacing forecasts for a profit.

The Automakers index fell 2.83%, the most among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes, with Toyota Motor falling 2.44%.

Omron fell 15.83% to its daily limit after the health care equipment maker cut its annual profit forecast. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Savio D’Souza)

