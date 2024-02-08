Japan's Honda said its profit increased due to strong US demand.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda’s profit rose 3.5% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier on solid demand in the U.S. and Europe and a recovery in its home market, the company said Thursday.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Corp’s profit in the last quarter was 253.3 billion yen, or $1.7 billion. Quarterly sales rose 21% to 5.39 trillion yen ($36 billion).

The favorable exchange rate helped boost Honda’s overseas profits in yen terms and is expected to continue during the remainder of the fiscal year ending in March.

The dollar is trading at about 148 Japanese yen, up from about 140 yen last year.

All automakers have been hit by shortages of computer chips and other parts, partly due to disruptions in manufacturing caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The latest results show that Honda has not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels in most locations.

Honda’s motorcycle sales have surged in Brazil and Europe in recent months, according to the maker of the Fit small car, Super Cub motorcycle and Asimo robot.

Honda said it is committed to “initiatives toward electrification,” pointing to global electric vehicle concept models such as the Salon and Space Hub shown at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Japanese automakers including Honda have lagged behind in the global effort toward pure EVs, partly because of their strength in other green models like hybrids and fuel cells.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, Honda sold 3.1 million vehicles, up from 2.7 million vehicles last year, with sales being particularly strong in the US.

Honda’s decline in vehicle sales in Thailand and Indonesia was offset by rising sales in China.

For the full fiscal year through March, Honda is forecasting profit of 960 billion yen ($6.5 billion), up from an earlier forecast of 930 billion yen ($6.3 billion), and up from the 651 billion yen it earned last year. Has crossed.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com