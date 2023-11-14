November 14, 2023
Japan’s finance minister says government will take necessary foreign exchange measures as yen falls


By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday the government would take every possible step to respond to currency fluctuations, reiterating his usual mantra that excessive fluctuations are undesirable.

Suzuki made the comments when asked about the effects of the weak yen on households, which are pressured by rising living costs due to higher import prices for fuel and food.

The Japanese currency fell to near 152 yen against the dollar, the lowest in more than a year, helping boost profits for exporters and companies trading abroad while weighing on other companies and consumers with rising import bills. There is a burden.

“The important thing is to maximize the positive impacts from the weak yen while minimizing the negative impacts,” Suzuki told reporters.

Suzuki said the government is already taking steps to ease the burden on households through a proposed economic package for this fiscal year ending in March 2024, but whether Japan will intervene in the currency market in addition to this remains unclear. There is no mention of other measures.

The yen has been under persistent selling pressure this year, weighed down by the Bank of Japan’s pledge to maintain its ultra-easy monetary settings, while other developed economies are seeking to keep rates high for longer periods of time.

Bank of Japan deputy governor Shinichi Uchida told lawmakers in parliament that while many in the market are focused on interest rate differentials, prolonged monetary tightening in the US is a factor in the recent forex move.

Japan last intervened in the currency market – selling dollars and buying yen – in October last year. Intervention data released last month showed that authorities have since refrained from taking such further action.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Additional reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-ran Kim and Sri Navaratnam)

Source: www.bing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

2 Norfolk Citizens League recommends denial of Armed Forces Brewing Company’s pending permits

2 Norfolk Citizens League recommends denial of Armed Forces Brewing Company’s pending permits

November 14, 2023
AI and automation: Business leaders adopt smaller-scale solutions for greater impact

AI and automation: Business leaders adopt smaller-scale solutions for greater impact

November 14, 2023

You may have missed

2 Norfolk Citizens League recommends denial of Armed Forces Brewing Company’s pending permits

2 Norfolk Citizens League recommends denial of Armed Forces Brewing Company’s pending permits

November 14, 2023
AI and automation: Business leaders adopt smaller-scale solutions for greater impact

AI and automation: Business leaders adopt smaller-scale solutions for greater impact

November 14, 2023
India's labor market is undergoing structural change, latest survey data misinterpreted: SBI Research

India’s labor market is undergoing structural change, latest survey data misinterpreted: SBI Research

November 14, 2023
History tells us we are in for a strong bull market with a hard landing

History tells us we are in for a strong bull market with a hard landing

November 14, 2023
Delta Galil signs deal to buy Passionata lingerie brand

Delta Galil signs deal to buy Passionata lingerie brand

November 14, 2023
Most people are charging their electric cars wrong, researchers warn

Most people are charging their electric cars wrong, researchers warn

November 14, 2023