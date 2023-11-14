Japan’s finance minister says government will take necessary foreign exchange measures as yen falls

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday the government would take every possible step to respond to currency fluctuations, reiterating his usual mantra that excessive fluctuations are undesirable.

Suzuki made the comments when asked about the effects of the weak yen on households, which are pressured by rising living costs due to higher import prices for fuel and food.

The Japanese currency fell to near 152 yen against the dollar, the lowest in more than a year, helping boost profits for exporters and companies trading abroad while weighing on other companies and consumers with rising import bills. There is a burden.

“The important thing is to maximize the positive impacts from the weak yen while minimizing the negative impacts,” Suzuki told reporters.

Suzuki said the government is already taking steps to ease the burden on households through a proposed economic package for this fiscal year ending in March 2024, but whether Japan will intervene in the currency market in addition to this remains unclear. There is no mention of other measures.

The yen has been under persistent selling pressure this year, weighed down by the Bank of Japan’s pledge to maintain its ultra-easy monetary settings, while other developed economies are seeking to keep rates high for longer periods of time.

Bank of Japan deputy governor Shinichi Uchida told lawmakers in parliament that while many in the market are focused on interest rate differentials, prolonged monetary tightening in the US is a factor in the recent forex move.

Japan last intervened in the currency market – selling dollars and buying yen – in October last year. Intervention data released last month showed that authorities have since refrained from taking such further action.

