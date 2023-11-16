Japan’s exports decline, pressure on fragile economy

(Bloomberg) — Japan’s exports expanded at a slower pace in October, providing little additional support as the country’s economy tries to avoid a technical recession in the second half.

The Finance Ministry reported Thursday that the value of exports rose 1.6% from a year earlier, slowing from 4.3% growth in the previous month. Economists had forecast 1% growth. Shipments increased due to solid gains in cars, particularly in the US, but gains were limited by a persistent double-digit decline in chip-making gear exports.

Imports declined 12.5% ​​due to a decline in energy-related purchases. Nevertheless, the trade balance returned to a deficit of ¥662.5 billion ($4.4 billion).

Slowing exports suggest another source of uncertainty for Japan, at a time when sticky inflation and limited wage growth are curbing domestic demand. In the third quarter, business investment declined while consumer spending failed to recover, resulting in a deeper than expected contraction in the Japanese economy.

A strong export performance in the last three months of the year will be one of the keys to helping the country avoid a second consecutive quarterly contraction, but this depends on solid demand from Japan’s key markets.

“The US economy is likely to slow, although it will not shrink. European economies are already slowing, and China’s is continuing to stagnate, said Taro Saito, head of economic research at the NLI Research Institute. “Overall, foreign economies are not in a favorable position for exports and I think things will only get worse from here.”

For the October report, the average exchange rate was 148.88 yen against the dollar, with the yen 2.6% weaker than a year earlier, a move that should have boosted shipments overseas.

The Japanese currency is hovering near its lowest level since October last year, when the government was forced to step in to support it for the first time in decades. So far this year the yen has fallen about 13% against the dollar and about 14% against the euro.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“Without the boost from volatile commodities like ships and mining machinery, October’s export slowdown would have been even more pronounced – and other details of the data suggest trade faces a tough road ahead.”

-Taro Kimura, economist

According to the World Trade Organization, global commerce is expected to grow at a slower pace than forecast this year. Heightened geopolitical tensions, led by wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, are clouding the outlook.

Japan’s exports to China fell 4%, while exports to the US and EU rose 8.4% and 8.9%, respectively. The increase in the value of shipments to Europe was the lowest since March.

Overall, the decline in exports to China was the smallest since May, but shipments of food more than halved from a year earlier. While food shipments typically account for a little more than 1% of Japan’s exports to China, the sharp decline may reflect the impact of a seafood ban imposed by Beijing after waste water was released into the sea from the nuclear disaster site in Fukushima.

Still, some signs of improvement are emerging in China. Consumer spending in the world’s second-largest economy outperformed expectations in October, giving the country’s economy a much-needed boost as policymakers consider more stimulus to support a rebound in the new year.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has also taken steps to support the economy with a stimulus package of more than 17 trillion yen. These measures focus on cutting income taxes and helping low-income families cope with higher prices.

The yen’s decline has also helped lure more tourists from abroad, and visitor numbers recently reached pre-pandemic levels, a potential bright spot for Japan’s economy.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com