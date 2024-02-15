Provisional gross domestic product declined 0.4% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, following a 2.9% contraction in the July-September period. This was well below the average estimate of 1.4% growth.

Japan’s GDP also declined by 0.1% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, while it shrank by 0.4% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. This was also weaker than expected for a 0.3% expansion.

An editorial photo of the flag of Japan set in front of an economic trend graph and images related to the stock market, finance and digital technology.

मनसन्नांत पमाई | iStock | getty images

Provisional government data on Thursday showed Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrank again in the October-December period as higher inflation sapped domestic demand and private consumption in what is now the world’s fourth-largest economy.

The second consecutive quarter-on-quarter GDP decline also means Japan has plunged into a technical recession, prompting interest rate normalization for Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda and fiscal policy support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The matter has become complicated.

continue reading

Provisional gross domestic product contracted 0.4% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, following a 2.9% contraction in the July-September period. That was well below the average estimate of 1.4% growth among economists in a Reuters poll. The GDP deflator in the fourth quarter stood at 3.8% on an annual basis.

The Japanese economy also contracted by 0.1% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, and by 0.4% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. This was also weaker than expected for a 0.3% expansion.

Private consumption declined 0.2% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, while the median estimate was for a 0.1% expansion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Source: www.cnbc.com