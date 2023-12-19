BANGKOK (AP) — The Bank of Japan kept its long-standing easy credit policy unchanged on Tuesday and said it would keep an eye on price and wage trends before raising its negative benchmark interest rate.

The BOJ policy decision was widely expected. But investors and analysts believe the central bank is moving toward a turnaround as price increases have kept inflation above its 2% target.

The US dollar gained against the Japanese yen and stock prices rose after Tuesday’s decision.

The benchmark rate of negative 0.1% is aimed at encouraging banks to lend more and businesses and consumers to borrow more to fuel the world’s third-largest economy. The central bank also bought trillions of dollars worth of government bonds and other assets as part of its strategy to inject more cash to boost growth amid Japan’s shrinking and aging population.

Inflation has increased in Japan but at a much slower pace than in the US and other major economies, recently at around 3%. At the same time, the US dollar has risen against the Japanese yen as rates were raised to combat inflation, which has reached 9.1% in the US, reducing the purchasing power of the yen, leading to a decline in energy and other commodities. The cost has increased.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda remains cautious about raising rates, saying wage growth has lagged behind rising prices and the target level of inflation cannot be sustained.

The central bank’s policy statement said housing investment remains weak and government spending flat.

“With extreme uncertainties surrounding economies and financial markets at home and abroad, the bank will patiently continue monetary easing,” the BOJ said in a statement.

The central bank is reviewing its strategy but will not rush to exit its current stance of “quantitative easing,” Oxford Economics said in a research note. “The exit will be delicate, requiring several years and comprehensive policy measures in conjunction with the government to ensure a smooth and stable process,” it added.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com