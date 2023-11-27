Japan’s aging population offers a roadmap for the US economy’s inflation battle

Eurizon strategists expect US inflation to continue falling to the Fed’s 2% target.

They point to Japan as an example of how demographic trends can transform economies over time.

Since the 1990s, inflation and interest rates have declined due to Japan’s aging population.

While some Wall Street forecasters expect inflation in the US to remain above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, Eurizon SLJ Capital suggests that demographic trends in Japan say the headwinds are in store for the world’s largest economy.

Eurizone strategists Stephen Zane and Joanna Freire said in a note to clients on Monday that Japan offers a vivid example of how a growing population causes aggregate demand to exceed supply, meaning that globally And inflation in the US will actually go down.

In the US, the October consumer price index came in at 3.2% year-on-year, the lowest reading since June and down from 3.7% in September.

Historical data from Japan as well as South Korea, Italy and now China – a country JPMorgan has warned may face “Japanification” – all point to deflation as a result of changing demographics.

“As more and more countries age, this will likely have a significant impact on inflation,” Jane and Freire said. “Countries will always struggle with this demographic headwind, but the ultimate consequences of aging will likely not change.”

The population of Japan – the world’s oldest economy – began aging significantly in the 1990s, and its inflation and interest rates have declined since then. Inflation was the lowest in three decades despite the Bank of Japan’s efforts to stimulate demand with unconventional monetary policy.

“Although the bursting of the triple bubble (equity, property and investment bubbles) in Japan in the 1990s may have had a depressing effect on economic growth and inflation in the years to come, through the dynamics of balance sheet recession, it is difficult to blame what happened. What happened in 1990 is happening now – a third of a century later,” the strategists said.

According to Eurizon’s calculations, Japan’s labor force reached its peak in 2019, 1.7 times larger than in 1950, suggesting an average annual labor force growth rate of 0.77 percent per year through expansion.

It initially peaked in 1997, but dramatic policy efforts helped delay the final peak by nearly two decades.

Similarly, China’s labor force peak from 2018 will be pushed back by new policies. Meanwhile, the US is projected to delay the peak of its labor force due to immigration.

Eurozone’s calculations of labor force peaks for China, Japan, the EU, India and the US. Eurizon SLJ Capital Limited

As more countries follow Japan’s demographic path, inflation should follow suit.

In Eurizon’s view, even the COVID-19 pandemic could not change the relationship between demography and inflation. Rather, a sharp decline and then a gradual recovery in employment has allowed inflation to decline without causing the unemployment rate to rise.

“In the short term, we may even see some risk of outright deflation as the general price level already seems too high,” Eurizone economists wrote. “In the longer run, we see new steady-state inflation only slightly higher than the lows seen before the pandemic.”

Inflation has been falling steadily in the US this year, with the October reading coming in at 3.2% year-on-year, down from 3.7% in September. Bank of America economists, for their part, said the latest US inflation data is a sign that the Fed’s rate-hike cycle has officially ended. He believes prices will need to pick up again for policymakers to consider raising interest rates again in 2024.

Source: www.businessinsider.com