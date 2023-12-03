Japanese travelers are moving away from Hawaii

Once Hawaii’s top international tourist market, Japanese tourists are staying away from the islands due to high prices and a weak yen

Japanese travel to Hawaii has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, defying predictions from tourism officials and economists who predicted the state’s most important international tourist market would bounce back as travel restrictions eased. .

As we enter Hawaii’s prime holiday travel season, with the Honolulu Marathon sponsored by Japan Airlines less than two weeks away, Hawaii is no longer as big in Japan as it used to be.

Tourism officials say the number of tourists coming from Japan is about half that of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state’s tourism industry, and data shows that the number of Japanese tourists who came They are gearing up.

Jets of Japan Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines land at Daniel Inouye International Airport. Travelers to Hawaii, Hawaii’s largest international market, have still not fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Corey Lum/Civil Beat/2017)

“We’re not getting back the huge influx that we thought about a year ago,” said Jerry Gibson, president of the Hawaii Hotel Alliance. “Eventually it will come back to at least 85%. “But it won’t be as fast as we thought.”

Much of this has to do with prices: Air is more expensive for the Japanese than before the pandemic due to rising US inflation as well as the weak yen.

“Hawaii looks very expensive,” Carl Bonham, executive director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said during a recent interview with Civil Beat’s editorial board. Cost increases are especially sharper than before the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

For example, Bonham points to a hypothetical visitor to Japan who scheduled a trip during Japan’s Golden Week holiday in 2020, but had to cancel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“You know exactly how much it’s going to cost because you booked everything in advance,” Bonham said. “And now you try to book the same thing. You’re talking 60, 70, 80% more expensive. And that’s why it matters.”

honolulu sticker shock

Junji Furusawa was one of those who were not intimidated by high prices. He arrived by flight from Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport on Tuesday with his wife Sugiko and their elder children.

Furusawa was among 2,555 passengers who arrived on flights from Japan on Tuesday. International passenger data from Hawaii’s Department of Trade, Economic Development and Tourism shows that was down about 46% from the 4,766 passengers who arrived from Japan on the same day in 2019.

But figures alone don’t tell the whole story. According to Furusawa, who spoke to Civil Beat through an interpreter, the plane carried more “foreigners” or people flying home from Japan than Japanese people flying to Hawaii.

That’s not surprising given the prices, Furusawa said during an interview Wednesday at Ala Moana Center, where he was shopping with his family. Furusawa said he has been to Hawaii about 25 times, the last trip being a decade ago.

And he said he’s surprised by how much more expensive Hawaii is now than it was then. For example, a bowl of noodles for lunch at Marugame Udon in Waikiki costs three times more than in Tokyo, he said.

“The hotel prices are more than double what they were 10 years ago,” he said.

The cost of travel to Hawaii was a common theme among visitors interviewed Wednesday. And for good reason. The weakest Japanese yen in 30 years means American travelers to Japan can stretch their dollars, but Japanese tourists are on the wrong end of the exchange rate, and are paying a premium for goods and services that already cost less. Has increased due to inflation.

It is not that Japanese tourists are stingy. It’s just that they are putting the brakes on their spending, while American travelers are spending more. In fact, in the third quarter of 2023, the average Japanese tourist in Hawaii spent $249.50 per day, while the average visitor from the US West spent $226.20 per day. Before the pandemic, tourists to the US West were spending much less – $173.90 per day in the third quarter of 2019 – compared to Japanese visitors, who were spending $239.50 per day at that time.

Kana Jimbo and Kaori Kitahara of Kanagawa, Japan, want Hawaii’s bus system to have better signals and more payment options. (Stewart Yerton/Civil Beat/2023)

Driver Ko Suzuki of Royal Calais Wedding & Spa spends his days taking Japanese tourists from their hotels to Royal Calais, where they don wedding dresses for photo shoots on the beach. A basic sunset photo package sells for $1,169, which includes 100 photos, a rental wedding dress and tuxedo, bridal hair and makeup, limousine service and other amenities.

While married couples may be willing to spend money to have wedding photos taken once in a lifetime, Suzuki said through an interpreter that he often finds couples recommending inexpensive local restaurants to those who say they Surprised to see places here charging $20 for a bowl. Ramen that costs $7 to $10 back home.

But it’s not just prices that people say are a matter of concern. Kaito Kitahara and Kana Jimbo, who are visiting Waikiki for six days from Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo, said they would like to see improvements to Honolulu’s bus service, including better signage at bus stops and more payment options.

“It would be nice to use a credit card on the bus,” Kitahara said through an interpreter.

Another issue is clearing U.S. customs and immigration, which can take a frustratingly long time, Furusawa said. Also raising concerns about customs and immigration, she said, was a recent high-profile news story in which a social media influencer was deported from Hawaii as a suspected prostitute.

But Sugiko Furusawa said the family has recently seen something encouraging: Hawaii Gov. Josh Green made news in Japan after promising to address immigration issues for visitors during a recent trip to Japan.

In an emailed statement, Greene’s office said, “The immigration clearance discussion that Governor Greene mentioned would create a system in Japan where Japanese visitors would conduct their U.S. customs and immigration clearance before flying to Hawaii , which will speed up their processing time upon arrival.” State of Hawaii.”

Ko Suzuki, a driver at the Royal Kaila Wedding & Spa in Waikiki, said the lack of Japanese-speaking service personnel has hampered the company’s ability to serve Japanese customers, who account for about 90% of the company’s business. (Stewart Yerton/Civil Beat/2023)

Royal Kailash’s Suzuki said a more fundamental issue is the lack of Japanese-speaking service personnel in Hawaii. Many such workers were laid off during the pandemic and never returned to work. The result is that some visitors sometimes face language barriers that never existed in Hawaii before the pandemic.

About 90% of the company’s customers are Japanese tourists, he said, and he listens to their stories as he shuttles them between his hotels and the Royal Calla.

For Royal Calla, the shortage of Japanese-speaking workers such as makeup artists, hairdressers and photographers is particularly problematic, Suzuki said. While the company used to handle more than 18 wedding shoots a day before the pandemic, it can now handle only six to eight, he said.

“There were a lot of layoffs during the pandemic,” he said. “We can’t deal with all the demand yet.”

No one knows when things will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Gibson said it could take five to seven years.

Uehiro’s Bonham said an important part of the story is that American visitors have stepped in to fill the gap left by missing Japanese visitors. And there is no sign that economic conditions will change anytime soon.

“If you go back and look at our forecast behavior over the last year and a half, you’ll find that every time we released another forecast, we had to raise our forecast for US visitors, and we did the same for Japanese visitors. To lower our forecast,” he said.

He said now 75% of tourists visiting the state and 75% of spending in the state come from the US, which is about 10 percentage points higher than before the pandemic.

“And meanwhile,” Bonham said, “we keep waiting for the Japanese visitor to come back.”

“Hawaii’s Changing Economy” is supported by a grant from the Hawaii Community Foundation as part of its Change Framework Project.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter and get more information every day.

Sign up

Apologize. That is an invalid email.

Thank you! We will send you a confirmation email shortly.

Source: www.civilbeat.org