Japanese tech giant Rakuten plans to launch proprietary AI models

Japan’s Rakuten plans to launch its own proprietary artificial intelligence language model, its CEO told CNBC in an interview broadcast Monday.

According to Mikitani, Rakuten has a variety of businesses ranging from banking to e-commerce and telecommunications, so it has a large amount of “very unique” data to train its large language models (LLM).

The company plans to use artificial intelligence models internally in the company to improve operational efficiency before opening it for businesses.

The logo of Japanese tech giant Rakuten logo seen at Mobile World Congress 2019.

Paco Freire Sopa Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

This comes as the fintech-to-e-commerce giant looks to join other technology firms developing fast-growing technology.

Hiroshi “Miki” Mikitani said the company is working on its large language model, or LLM. These are huge algorithms trained on huge data sets that underpin artificial intelligence applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“Nobody has a dataset like ours,” he said.

Mikitani said the company plans to use AI models internally to improve operational efficiency and marketing by 20%.

He also wants to offer the model to third-party businesses, like Amazon or Microsoft.

“So we can teach them easily [businesses]Package it up and provide them with a complete platform so they can use it for their business,” Mikitani said.

The CEO said Rakuten is “going to achieve something within a few months.”

A spokesperson for Rakuten later clarified that there is no timeline for a launch, but instead an announcement related to its larger language model could potentially come within the next few months.

To date, major American and Chinese technology giants are launching large language models of their own.

OpenAI, Amazon and Google are the most notable in the US. Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent in China have also launched their own models.

Japanese companies have lagged somewhat behind their American and Chinese counterparts. But they are trying to catch up quickly.

Telecommunications group NTT announced this month that its proprietary LLM will be available in March.

SoftBank’s telecommunications arm announced in November that its generative AI computing platform is operational.

Japanese companies have the opportunity to create LLMs specific to the Japanese language, potentially giving them an edge over their American and Chinese competitors.

Mikitani said the emphasis on AI would drive “huge profitable growth” for Rakuten.

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify that a spokesperson for Rakuten says there is no timeline for the launch of its proprietary AI model.

Source: www.cnbc.com