Launches innovative revenue-based financing to empower startups in Japan and beyond

Tokyo, 08 December 2023–(Business Wire)–Yoii Inc. is offering revenue-based financing (RBF) platform “Yoii Fuel” in Japan (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Masaharu Uno; Website: hereinafter referred to as “Yoii” ), announces the completion of a Series A round for approximately $5.5 million. The funding round was led by Eminence Partners, with participation from Itochu Technology Ventures, FFG Venture Business Partners, and five other existing investors. This brings Yoii’s total funding to $9.5M. By introducing new methods of fundraising in Japan that are neither debt nor equity, Yoai aims to support the growth of startups.

Background and Objectives of Fundraising:

In the context of the Japanese government promoting “New Capitalism”, it is considered important to nurture startups that address social issues and contribute to a sustainable economic society. However, the growth rate of startups and the number of unicorn companies in Japan is lower than that of the US and Europe. Traditional funding methods, such as equity and debt financing, often pose high hurdles for early-stage startups. YoI focuses on RBF as a flexible funding solution to address these challenges.

Features of the RBF Platform “Yoi Fuel”:

Yoi Fuel is a platform that allows companies to secure needed growth funding from future revenues. The entire application process can be completed online, allowing users to avoid share dilution and the need for personal guarantees or collateral. Features include efficient and quick valuations, simple processes requiring minimal financial data, and integration with external services for automated financial data submission.

Future Prospects and International Expansion:

Moving forward, Yoi will not only strengthen its product promotion in Japan but will also aim to expand into the Asian market. This will include conducting international research, developing our own risk models and stepping up our recruitment efforts.

About Yoi Inc:

Founded in April 2021, Yoii is a fintech company that offers a new option to raise funds through RBF, different from traditional equity or debt financing methods. The company aims to support the development of entrepreneurial ventures and enhance asset liquidity.

Contact

Yoi Inc. Tokyo, Japan

CEO: Masaharu Uno

Website:

Tel: 81-3-6427-9124

Contact email: [email protected]

