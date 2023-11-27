Japanese metal manufacturing factory goes viral with banana hammers

A Japanese precision parts manufacturing factory recently went viral for its bizarre new product – a line of realistic banana-shaped hammers.

Hiroshima-based Iron Factory Ikeda is not your typical precision metal manufacturing plant. They specialize in precision metal processing to create original products with the potential to go viral online. Over the years, they’ve created all kinds of geeky products ranging from anime-inspired robot masks, figurines, and realistic metal replicas of various fruits and vegetables from pineapples to broccoli, but their most popular product by far has been the banana hammer. It has been around for a while but the company recently launched a new variant and it went viral again on social media.

In 2019, Ikeda made national headlines after launching its first banana hammer modeled after real bananas grown in the Philippines. The novelty of the hammer coupled with the quality of manufacturing turned what was supposed to be a one-off prototype into a commercially viable product that you could actually buy if you ever dreamed of hammering a nail in with a banana.

The Steel Banana Hammer was officially launched in 2020, with a promotional video showing how it could be used to hammer nails into wood, and claimed that the hammer could withstand temperatures up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. Works well in extreme temperature environments.

Apparently, Banana Hammer was such a big hit, that Iron Factory Ikeda Now also sells a smaller version based on a smaller variety of banana. They also make great paperweights. Both the large banana hammer and the smaller version can be purchased online for 11,877 yen ($80) and 3,287 yen ($22), respectively.

Iron factory Ikeda is claiming to have the largest market share for banana hammers on Twitter, hiding the fact that it is the only company in the world making such a product.

For more unusual Japanese products, check out the best ear hair tweezers and this amazing looking sword tweezers.

Source: www.odditycentral.com