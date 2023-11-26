Japanese giant SquareEnix to launch NFT auction for new Web3 game built on Ethereum, Polygon

Square Enix, the renowned publisher of the “Final Fantasy” series, is set to launch an NFT auction for its latest project, “Symbiogenesis” in the coming week, according to a social media post. Announcement,

Symbiogenesis is built on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchain networks. This marks the company’s first foray into the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

nft auction

The auction will start in three phases from November 27. Each stage will provide participants with a unique opportunity to obtain digital collectibles integral to the game experience.

Each auction phase will cater to different groups based on their participation in the permission list entry drive held in November. The first phase is a special sale of 10 NFTs to affiliates, with each wallet limited to one NFT.

In the second phase, 90 NFTs will be available to the top-ranking participants from the permissionlist entry campaign, that too with a limit of one NFT per wallet. The final phase sees the sale of 400 NFTs open to all campaign participants, with no purchase limits and a wide range of NFT categories.

These phases are scheduled: Phase 1 from November 27 to November 28, Phase 2 from November 30 to December 1, and Phase 3 from December 2 to December 3.

Eligibility and ranking in these stages is determined by participants’ participation in social media, Discord activities, and possession of Symbiogenesis relics (NFTs), which emphasizes active community participation.

Additionally, high-ranking participants in the campaign get a chance to receive free character NFTs during the second phase. This structure highlights Square Enix’s focus on integrating community participation with the NFT auction process.

symbiosis

Symbiogenesis is billed as a digital collectible art project that blends traditional gaming elements with the growing field of NFTs. Notably, the ending of the game is not predetermined, giving the three players a chance to shape the final outcome based on their game achievements.

Players can join forces with Symbiogenesis and follow the main story without purchasing NFTs. However, owning an NFT character does offer additional content and the chance to influence the game’s ending.

Unlike a traditional NFT launch, Square Enix will release a limited quantity of these digital assets with each new story chapter, gradually unveiling the game world.

NFTs serve multiple purposes in Symbiogenesis: from being keys to unlocking narrative elements to being tradable assets on the blockchain. Square Enix also emphasizes the role of its Discord server in the game’s community, offering special roles and rewards for active participation.

The gameplay is divided into six chapters, each with its own missions and quests. Players will navigate through various game modes, including daily rewards, missions, and quests, all accessible through an intuitive menu system.

NFTs play an important role in this ecosystem, providing tokens and achievements and being convertible to in-game items.

Source: cryptoslate.com