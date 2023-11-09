Japanese funds bought most of the US debt in half a year, putting pressure on the yen

(Bloomberg) — Japanese investors bought U.S. sovereign bonds by the most in six months in September, underscoring fund flows into high-yield debt that are weighing on the yen.

Japan-based funds bought a net ¥3.31 trillion ($22 billion) of Treasuries in September, while they sold debt in most other sovereign markets tracked by the Finance Ministry, according to data released Thursday.

Yields on US 10-year Treasuries rose 46 basis points during the month to 4.57%, while the Japanese counterpart rose 12.5 basis points to 0.765%. US yields have fallen sharply in recent sessions to their lowest since late September, while Japanese rates have risen but are still more than 3.5 percentage points apart.

“U.S. yields rose to attractive levels for Japanese investors during the month and accelerated their buying,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at the NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “This was a month of funds moving to the US as speculation increased that the US would keep borrowing costs high for longer. There is a risk that the yen could appreciate, but US yields provide a considerable buffer against this.

Global investors are closely watching whether Japanese funds will return their cash to the domestic market, offloading securities from Treasuries into European and Australian debt in the process, as speculation grows that the central bank may soon end its super-easy monetary policy. Ready to do.

However the latest data indicate that the wide yield gap with the US is still luring Japanese investors into US debt: they have been net buyers of sovereign bonds from the world’s largest economy in every month in 2023 except April and July. .

The yield gap has put pressure on the yen to weaken, despite warnings from government officials in Japan that they may take action against excessive exchange rate moves. The Japanese currency fell to a one-year low of 151.72 per dollar on October 31 and was trading near the 150.89 level as of 11:34 am on Thursday.

