Japanese automaker Toyota's profit rises on cheap yen, strong global sales

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s July-September profit nearly tripled from a year earlier as worldwide vehicle sales rose and a cheap yen boosted the Japanese automaker’s overseas earnings.

Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday reported 1.28 trillion yen ($8.5 billion) in quarterly profit, up from 434 billion yen a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 24% to 11.43 trillion yen ($75.7 billion) from 9.22 trillion yen.

The cheap yen is a plus for Japan’s giant exporters like Toyota as the value of its overseas earnings increases when translated into yen. The US dollar was trading at around 145 JPY, up from 138 yen in the latest quarter. It has been trading above JPY 150 recently.

The maker of the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models raised its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2024 to 3.95 trillion yen ($26 billion), up from a previous estimate of 2.5 trillion yen.

If the forecast is realized, it would represent an improvement from the previous fiscal year’s 2.45 trillion yen profit, and would be a record high for Toyota.

Officials said Toyota expects sales of its vehicles to increase in most key regions. Toyota’s July-September vehicle sales in the US, Europe, Japan and the rest of Asia rose from a year earlier, totaling more than 2.4 million vehicles globally, up from 2.1 million last year.

Toyota kept unchanged its forecast of selling 11.38 million vehicles worldwide for the full fiscal year.

Toyota has admitted that it is lagging behind leading rivals such as US EV maker Tesla and China’s BYD in battery electric vehicles. Toyota recently showed off concepts that show how serious it is about moving forward.

Earlier this week, Toyota said it was investing an additional $8 billion in a hybrid and electric vehicle battery factory under construction in North Carolina, more than double its previous investment.

The new investment is expected to create 3,000 additional jobs, bringing the total to more than 5,000 in 2025 when its first U.S. automotive battery plant begins operations near Greensboro.

The plant is designed to be Toyota’s main lithium-ion battery production site in North America and will be a major supplier to the Kentucky-based plant that is building its first US-made electric vehicles.

Toyota sold fewer than 25,000 EVs worldwide last year, although it sold 65,000 EVs in the first eight months of this year, mostly outside Japan. Toyota is targeting sales of 1.5 million EVs per year by 2026 and 3.5 million EVs by 2030.

A shortage of computer chips due to social restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic had previously hit the supply chain and hurt Toyota’s sales. But this has gradually reduced.

Due to environmental concerns, vehicles that do not consume gas are becoming increasingly popular in various markets. In addition to battery EVs, Toyota is also banking on other types of ecological vehicles, such as fuel cells that run on hydrogen and hybrids that have both an electric motor and a gasoline engine.

,

Hannah Schoenbaum in Raleigh, NC, contributed to this report. That’s X, formerly on Twitter https://twitter.com/H_Schoenbaum

Yuri Kageyama

Source: apnews.com