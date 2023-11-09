TOKYO (AP) – Honda Motor Co.’s profit rose 34% in July-September from a year earlier, as the weak yen helped boost the Japanese automaker’s strong overseas earnings due to healthy demand, especially in the United States. of.

Tokyo-based Honda’s profit rose to 254 billion yen ($1.7 billion) from 189 billion yen. Quarterly sales rose 17% to 4.9 trillion yen ($32 billion).

Shinji Aoyama, a senior Honda executive, told reporters that production in North America was recovering from a crisis caused by a shortage of computer chips and other supplies, leading to improved profitability.

The disruption caused by restrictions on business activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic led to production delays for automakers around the world, but the situation is gradually clearing up.

Aoyama said slow economic growth in China and Vietnam has hurt Honda’s motorcycle sales.

Aoyama said surging demand for electric vehicles in China has also hit sales at Honda, which has lagged behind in the global shift toward battery electric vehicles. He said that Honda will start offering BEV from next year.

The auto industry’s dramatic shift toward BEVs has turned winners from U.S. automaker Tesla and China’s BYD, while moving Japanese makers like Honda and Toyota Motor Corp away from their hybrids and toward regular gasoline engines.

Honda, which makes the Fit subcompact and Gold Wing motorcycles, is forecasting a 930 billion yen ($6 billion) profit for the fiscal year ending in March 2024, up from an 800 billion yen ($5.3 billion) profit the year before. is higher than forecast. This is better than the 651 billion yen earned in the previous fiscal year.

The weaker yen is a boon for Japanese exporters because it increases the value of their overseas earnings when converted into yen. Honda said it was counting on the US dollar to be around 140 yen for the latest quarter. The dollar has recently been trading at around 150 yen.

Aoyama said the latest profit increase was mostly the result of sales results, although favorable currency added 26 billion yen ($172 million) to fiscal half operating profit compared with last year. Cost cutting also helped.

In the first six months of the fiscal year, Honda sold more than 1.9 million vehicles worldwide, up from about 1.8 million vehicles last year, with sales rising in Japan and North America. They fell into Europe and the Asian region except Japan. In the same period, Honda sold 9.26 million motorcycles worldwide, up from 9.2 million.

Honda shares rose 2.9% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Yuri Kageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

