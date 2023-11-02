Japan unveils $113 billion package to reduce inflation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida poses during a photo session with his new cabinet members at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on September 13, 2023. Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool via Reuters Licensing rights obtained

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday the government will spend more than 17 trillion yen ($113 billion) on a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from inflation, which will include tax cuts.

Kishida told reporters that the government will prepare a supplemental budget of 13.1 trillion yen for the current fiscal year to finance a portion of the spending.

The size of the package, including local government spending and state-backed loans, will total 21.8 trillion yen.

“Japan’s economy is seeing a huge opportunity to shift to a new phase for the first time in three decades,” Kishida said at a meeting of government and ruling party officials on Thursday as it breaks out of the deflation spiral.

“So we need to help companies generate revenue to increase profitability and raise wages,” he said.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the government is considering spending more than 17 trillion yen for the package, which would include temporary cuts in income and residential taxes as well as subsidies to curb gasoline and utility bills.

Inflation, driven by rising raw material costs, has remained above the central bank’s 2% target for more than a year, hurting consumption and making the economy slow to recover from the wounds left by COVID-19. The prospects are becoming bleak.

The rising cost of living is partly blamed for lowering Kishida’s approval ratings, increasing pressure on the Prime Minister to take steps to ease the pain for families.

With wage growth proving too slow to offset rising prices, Kishida said the government would soften the blow by returning some of the expected increase in tax revenues generated by solid economic growth to households.

However, analysts doubt whether the nearly 5 trillion yen to be spent on tax cuts and payments will do much to boost consumption and Japan’s economic growth.

Takahide Kiuchi, a former Bank of Japan board member who is currently an economist at the Nomura Research Institute, expects the measures to increase gross domestic product (GDP) by only 0.19% for the year.

“It’s a policy that is not very cost-effective,” he said. “Japan’s output gap turns positive in April-June, economy doesn’t need stimulus package at first.”

Japan’s economy expanded an annual 4.8% in the second quarter, the biggest increase in more than two years, as curbs on the COVID-19 pandemic boosted consumption. But a decline in real wages in July has cast doubt on the central bank’s projections that domestic demand can keep the country on a stable recovery path.

($1 = 150.5100 yen)

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong

