Japan stocks par losses after Bank of Japan allows more flexibility on yields – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Japanese stocks pared losses after the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision, while other Asia-Pacific markets fell as manufacturing activity in China unexpectedly fell.

The Bank of Japan left its short-term lending rate unchanged and said it had made its yield curve control policy more flexible.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, China purchasing managers’ index data for October came in at 49.5, compared with 50.2 expected in a Reuters poll. A PMI reading below 50 signifies a contraction.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 pared earlier losses and was slightly positive in choppy trading, while Topix rose 0.34%.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.19% and Kosdaq fell 2.11%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.86%, while mainland China’s CSI 300 index fell 0.66%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.11% higher.

US stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 finishing the day out of correction territory as traders began a big week filled with a Federal Reserve rate decision, employment report and Apple earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.58%, its best day since June 2.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.2%, its best performance since late August. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.16%.

HSBC says low growth is normal for China

Fred Newman, HSBC’s chief Asia economist and co-head of global research, said China’s new normal growth is going to be lower than before.

“We probably need to adjust our expectations in terms of the upper bound for China’s growth,” Newman told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”

HSBC now sees China’s economy growing at 4.9% this year and 4.6% in 2024. Newman said that will likely be the extent of growth for China over the next few years and “it will probably be as good as it gets as long as the property market continues.” To struggle.”

Newman said that even though China’s growth projections are more modest than before the pandemic, there are still some signs of economic recovery and areas of investment, including the electric vehicle sector, are growing.

Beijing’s current growth target is 5% for 2023. China’s manufacturing activity registered an unexpected contraction in October, data from the first day showed.

China’s manufacturing sector recorded a surprising decline in October

China’s manufacturing activity recorded an unexpected contraction in October, according to official data.

China’s purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.5 during the month, compared with a Reuters poll estimate of 50.2. A PMI reading below 50 signifies a contraction.

The data comes as recent economic readings have pointed to little signs of recovery in the world’s largest emerging economy.

China’s government and central bank have so far taken measures to boost growth, meeting Beijing’s forecast of annual growth of about 5%.

Retail sales growth rate in Japan has declined after four consecutive months of growth

Japan’s retail sales rose 5.8% in September from a year earlier, a slower increase than the 7% increase seen in August.

It marked the first month that growth has softened after four consecutive months of rapid growth, and slightly below the 5.9% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Total commercial sales reached 50.35 trillion yen ($337.17 billion) in September, its highest level since March.

Japan’s October industrial production fell well short of expectations

Japan’s industrial output rose only 0.2% in September from the previous month, according to preliminary data from the country’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

While that reversed the 0.7% decline seen in August, the growth rate was sharply lower than the 2.5% month-on-month increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Industrial output declined 3.7% year on year in September, a smaller contraction than the 4.4% decline in August.

Oil prices fall, investors eye war, Fed

Oil prices fell on Monday as investors closely monitored the Israel-Hamas war as they prepared for a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

Brent fell 2.9% to $87.88 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 3.5% to $82.59 a barrel.

Morgan Stanley’s top strategist says fourth quarter upside unlikely

The likelihood of a fourth-quarter rally has diminished “significantly” over the past month, according to Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

According to CNBC’s Market Strategists Survey, Wilson is projecting the S&P 500 to end the year at 3900, making him one of the most bearish strategists on Wall Street. But he said in a note to clients on Sunday that initial bullish sentiments waned in September – before rising again this month on expectations of better third-quarter earnings and year-end seasonal strength – for broader market indexes. They remain under-estimated.

Click here to read more about his call.

Bank of Japan to consider allowing yields to rise above 1%, report says

Bank of Japan officials may consider allowing long-term bond yields to rise above the 1% threshold on Tuesday, according to a report on Monday, as the central bank tries to stave off rate hikes .

Rising US bond yields have spread globally and are putting pressure on their global counterparts, especially since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently stressed his commitment to fighting inflation. Allowing flexibility on the previous yield curve cap could provide some relief to BOJ officials, NikkeiAsia reported, citing sources familiar with the talks.

The rise in US bond rates has resulted in a flow of funds towards the dollar, putting downward pressure on the yen and increasing inflation. Allowing some flexibility on limits drives away speculators while helping Japan manage its inflation problem.

The yen rose against the US dollar after the Nikkei report, recently trading at 149.21.

